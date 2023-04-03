BENNINGTON — The town’s foreclosure action against the owner of a rental property on Beech Street with longstanding health, safety and code violations has been resolved with the building's sale.
As proceedings were underway in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division, a potential buyer stepped in with a purchase offer, town officials said.
Town Code Enforcement Officer Bridget Gallant said that John Babson of Babson’s Apartments, LLC, contacted the prior owner, Kim Guertin and MV Properties Inc., directly to arrange the transaction.
The sale was recorded with the town clerk’s office on March 30, with Babson’s Apartments buying the three-unit property at 202-204 Beech St. for $222,000.
“John Babson had contacted Kim Guertin, owner of MV Properties, directly and made an offer to buy the [two apartment] buildings; the town did not have to foreclose on the property,” Gallant said in an email.
FINES ASSESSED
In addition, according to town legal counsel Merrill Bent, the transaction included payment of outstanding court-ordered fines approved during the proceedings.
“I would add that the former property owner paid $95,673.77 in judicially ordered fines to the town to redeem the property from foreclosure in order to clear title and sell it,” Bent said.
Gallant said Babson “is aware of the violations on the buildings and we [Gallant, Building Inspector Paul Dansereau and Babson] came up with a compliance plan to correct the violations.”
Gallent said Babson has started working on addressing the violations.
DIDN’T RESPOND
Speaking of the foreclosure action, town officials said previously that Guertin had not responded to steps taken by the town to have the violations addressed.
“The property owner failed to bring the property into compliance pursuant to the court order, and has accrued significant fines,” Bent said in January, “The town has moved to foreclosure in order to recoup those fines.”
A tenant of one of the apartments told the Banner at that time that the owner had failed to fix longstanding problems, including black mold issues. The resident said all of the units were occupied.
In a January 2022 notice of violations sent by the town to the former building owner, the report cited a bathroom ceiling damaged from a water leak; a missing smoke alarm in a bedroom; a kitchen stove with only one burner operable; no cold water supply; a strong odor of cat urine, and other code violations.
In May 2022, the town sought a judgment order from the court to include “an injunction, civil fines, and other relief necessary to cure ongoing and substantial violations [of building, safety and health codes].”
The property was acquired by MV Properties Inc. in a quit claim deed transaction in February 2002.