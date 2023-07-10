BENNINGTON — Remediation work associated with the planned $40 million Phase 2 of the Putnam Block project is underway on areas of the former H. Greenberg & Son hardware and lumber business lot.
A large mound of contaminated soil is being piled up on the site, prior to its removal to a approved disposal site.
Bill Colvin, executive director of the Bennington County Regional Commission, said Monday the excavation work is part of a previously approved environmental cleanup project, which has been reviewed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
The EPA also provided $500,000 in grant funding toward remediation work on the Putnam Block site, which will also require a match from the development group, Putnam Community Health, LLC.
The work is similar to remediation done on the site during the $32 million Phase 1 of the Putnam project, which fully renovated three historic buildings at the Four Corners intersection in downtown Bennington – the former Hotel Putnam, the Winslow building and the Courthouse building.
Among the contaminants being removed is trichloroethylene, or TCE, which was used as a solvent for de-greasing metal parts during the manufacture of a variety of products.
It was found in soils under the four-acre Putnam site, believed to have spread over from former businesses that operated in the downtown area over the years.
“The TCE-impacted soils are being live loaded and carted off site to an approved facility,” Colvin said. “Clean soils will be replaced when excavation done or as part of Phase II construction.”
Nobis Engineering is overseeing the work, he said, while Strategic Environmental Services is the contractor.
The cost of cleanup work for the Phase 2 parcels was previously estimated at approximately $800,000. The total estimated to be spent on remediation on the Putnam Block site was $2 million.
Putnam Community Health, LLC, is a consortium of local businesses, individuals and institutions that will develop Phase 2 – including as a centerpiece a new five-story building with health care services, retail space and 45 to 60 units of housing.
The housing will include both rental units and condominiums on the top floor, according to the proposal. Retail, office and commercial spaces will be located on the first floor.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care is expected to be the anchor tenant providing medical services associated with the health care organization.
The building will extend from west of the Bennington Performing Arts Center building to the intersection of Main and Washington Avenue.