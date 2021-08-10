BENNINGTON – A court-imposed condition that Max Misch have no contact with a woman he is charged with assaulting was removed after a hearing Tuesday in Bennington Superior Court Criminal Division.
According to testimony during a motion hearing, the woman contacted both the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Bennington Public Defender’s office to make that request.
The public defender’s office is representing Misch, 38, on two felony charges of aggravated domestic assault involving the woman.
Testifying during the hearing, the woman repeated under questioning from the attorneys involved and Judge Cortland Corsones that she wanted the no-contact provision lifted, would feel safe with Misch and would contact police if she felt threatened.
The woman said she felt to blame for the incident that led to Misch’s assault charges because she “went after him that night,” and Misch is the one who called police to have her removed from his apartment.
The aggravated domestic assault charges were filed early last month after the woman told Bennington Police officers who responded that night about past alleged assaults on her by Misch. However, she refused to press charges, police said.
Police charged Misch with allegedly choking the woman on Dec. 24, 2020, and in another instance of re-injuring her broken arm, which she’d apparently first broken on a bike, by slamming a door against the arm.
Defense attorney Frederick Bragdon said Tuesday that his client would agree not to live with the woman if the court-imposed condition of release that he stay 300 feet away from her is lifted.
Deputy State’s Attorney Alexander Burke said the state has concerns about “the history of violence,” and because the woman allegedly was injured by Misch in the past but did not contact police.
Corsones also asked whether the woman thought she would feel safe with Misch if the no-contact provision ended. The judge ultimately struck the condition of release, noting that the woman had reached out to both attorneys with that request, and also said she would call police if she felt unsafe and would agree not to reside with Misch.
Misch, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, still is free under the release conditions that he not harass the woman or discuss his assault case with her.
Misch, 38, a self-described white nationalist and Iraq War veteran, also faces charges of disorderly conduct during the painting of Bennington’s Black Lives Matter mural in 2002, and another disorderly conduct allegation involving a fight with a Black man in September.
He has four other criminal cases, which are being prosecuted by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. They include two charges of illegally possessing large-capacity rifle magazines, and of allegations of violating his conditions of release on the firearms magazine case.
He has denied the charges and remains free on conditions of release.