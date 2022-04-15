POWNAL — A former school principal has been named to fill a vacancy on the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District Board.
Sandy Foster, of North Pownal, who retired last year as principal at Woodford Hollow Elementary School and currently is executive director of an after-school and summer program for area youth, was appointed by the board during its April 12 meeting.
The vacancy was created when longtime board member and Chairwoman Cynthia Brownell decided not to seek reelection in the March, and there were no candidates on the ballot. Appointed to the seat, Foster will be a representative from Pownal on the regional board until the March 2023 election, when she will have to run for a full three-year term.
“These are challenging times for students, staff, and our community,” Foster said. “Kids have been in a different situation than they have ever had to learn under. So if I am able to help support student learning, it’s why I’m doing this. And I hope my expertise helps move us forward.”
Foster said she considered running for the open seat when she heard Brownell was not seeking reelection, but she learned the deadline for gaining a spot on the March ballot had passed.
While the regional board's members are elected at large by district voters, only Pownal residents can run for a seat designated for the town.
PRINCIPAL EXPERIENCE
Foster started as principal and teacher in Woodford in 2003 and served until her retirement in 2021.
She also has worked for several years with the National Junior Tennis and Learning Bennington Aces program, now serving as its executive director. The program, which includes tennis, learning and enrichment activities afternoons during the school year and full-time during the summer, is based at the Bennington Tennis Center indoor facility.
Local teachers work with the youth, Foster said, offering art, music, science, math and other instruction. The Bennington Aces program offers tennis along with enrichment in the form of trips and other off-site activities, she said.
According to the organization’s website, Foster became involved with the program by bringing some of her students to the tennis center for physical education classes. She was later hired as program executive director.
“Her role began by providing enrichment opportunities for the students and has expanded to also provide academic and nutritional programming, strategic planning and public outreach to the Bennington community,” according to the website. "She was instrumental in developing the comprehensive curriculum for the full-day, five-week summer program at Bennington College.”
The Bennington Aces program, which began in 2016, offers through partnerships with local schools “high quality, age-specific tennis instruction; academic tutoring; and in-depth nutrition programming,” according to the website.
As a new member of the regional school board, Foster said of her principle goals, “I want to be an advocate for the kids, because that’s what it’s all about.”
Foster also assists her husband, Michael Foster, in the operation of a farm on Mt. Anthony Road, which his family purchased in the 1950s.
And the couple is in the process of renovating the original farmhouse on the property, doing much of the work themselves.