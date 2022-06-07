POWNAL – The Select Board will discuss ideas for recreational improvements in town, including possible uses for the former Green Mountain Race Track site, during its meeting Thursday.
On the agenda for the 7 p.m. session is a presentation by resident Foster Goodrich that will include the race track.
A member of the town Parks and Recreation Committee, Goodrich said the committee has been exploring options for expanding recreation opportunities in town. His presentation, he said, will be in that vein.
Goodrich has been a supporter and proponent of innovative recreation projects, including a proposed camping resort near Mt. Greylock in North Adams, Mass., in 2019. However, the project – although it received permits despite opposition from several neighbors to the site – was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic and taken over by another developer.
The Pownal race track opened in 1963 for horse racing and closed in 1991, and the property was sold at auction the next year. The current owner is Green Mountain Race Track, LLC, with managing partner Stephen Soler, of Connecticut.
The site was hit by a suspicious fire in 2020 that gutted the cement block-walled, glass-fronted track grandstand.