BENNINGTON — Bennington Police have recovered a stolen Subaru that disappeared from Main Street early Wednesday morning after a burst of gunfire in Bennington.
The Subaru is linked to the brazen midmorning shooting incident on Lafayette Street, according to police. Several rounds were fired into a home at 108 Lafayette St. shortly after 10 a.m.
Witnesses say the white Subaru wagon with Vermont plates was seen leaving the area of the shooting. That vehicle, a 2002 Legacy wagon with gray trim along the bottom, was reported stolen early Tuesday morning by its owners.
Police outside Springfield, Mass., spotted the vehicle parked in the area and notified Bennington Police. The vehicle was taken to the Bennington police station and is awaiting a search warrant to check it for any evidence linking it to the crime.
There have been no arrests so far, but police report several people of interest being interviewed at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Bennington Police via benningtonpolice.com, or by calling 802-442-1030. All calls are confidential.