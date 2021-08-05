BENNINGTON — A Readsboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison for luring a preteen girl he knew and molesting another one.
The man, Eugene Peterson, 63, earlier pleaded guilty to a felony offense in the two cases. To sexual exploitation by luring a child, he admitted soliciting a preteen girl in Readsboro by making sexual suggestions to her in 2019.
To lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, he admitted sexually touching a preteen girl in Readsboro multiple times between 2016 and 2017.
The older incidents didn’t come to light until June — after Peterson had already pleaded guilty to child luring under a deal that allowed him to argue for a purely probationary sentence. Two weeks after he was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, Peterson pleaded guilty.
He had been facing up to 15 years in prison on the case, which carried the heavier penalty. But the Bennington Superior criminal court accepted his plea agreement with the local state’s attorney’s office: 2-5 years in prison for each offense, to be served at the same time.
Deputy State’s Attorney Alex Burke said one of the reasons the state agreed to the deal in the lewd and lascivious conduct case was that it enabled a quick resolution. The prosecutor said Peterson’s guilty plea allowed the victim to move on without having to wait for a trial and testify in public.
Defense attorney Jeff Rubin, in asking the court to accept the deal, said that once Peterson is released from prison, he’ll have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years. The lawyer said also that Peterson, also known as Gene, is willing to undergo sex offender treatment.
Appearing from a detention facility, Peterson expressed remorse. “I apologize to all my victims, and I accept full responsibility for what I’ve done,” he said. “And I’ll try to change my life.”
Judge Cortland Corsones, citing the findings of a pre-sentence investigation, said Peterson himself had been a victim of childhood sexual abuse.
“It certainly would have had an effect on Mr. Peterson,” Corsones said, “and he certainly should understand the effect that his actions have had on his very young victims — children who should be enjoying childhood, instead of having to worry about being assaulted by an older man or have to suffer the trauma of such assaults.”
The father of the victim in the 2019 case told the court that his daughter's school performance and behavior plummeted after the incident. Certain things, he said, also trigger memories of that episode.
In an interview after the sentencing, the dad said that having the case “legally wrapped up is a great release of stress.” But the years-long efforts to help his daughter heal continue, he said.
He also admitted having to deal with his own anger at how the court case took more than two years to resolve, and how the coronavirus pandemic further slowed down the process.
The other victim was not present at the sentencing.
In accordance with Peterson’s plea agreement, the court dismissed his two pending cases of violating conditions of release.
Meanwhile, he still has an ongoing criminal case in Massachusetts. He has been charged in Berkshire Superior Court with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, as well as one count of enticing a child under 16, reportedly stemming from an incident in North Adams last year.