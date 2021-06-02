READSBORO — A 63-year-old Readsboro man was re-arrested Wednesday on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, according to police. The arrest came two weeks before his sentencing for luring a preteen girl two years ago.
The man, Eugene Peterson, was detained following an investigation by law enforcement and the Department for Children and Families that started Tuesday, state police said in a release. It said the alleged incident occurred in Readsboro; no other details were provided.
Peterson is being held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility, in Springfield, according to the state’s inmate locator online. He is scheduled to appear in Superior Court at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, state police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to call Vermont State Police, at 802-442-5421, or submit an anonymous tip online, via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Peterson, also known by the first name Gene, pleaded guilty in March to luring an 11-year-old girl in Readsboro in 2019. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17, after his original sentencing hearing in April couldn’t be completed.
Peterson has also been facing prosecution in Massachusetts. He has been charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, as well as one count of enticing a child under 16, reportedly stemming from an incident in North Adams last year.
He pleaded not guilty, and the case is ongoing, according to local court records in March.
After Peterson was charged in Massachusetts, he was arrested in Vermont on allegations he violated his court-imposed conditions of release. He was released from jail afterwards.