BENNINGTON — A Readsboro man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to luring an 11-year-old girl two years ago. He is waiting to be sentenced.
The man, Gene Peterson, 63, pleaded guilty to a felony count of sexual exploitation by luring a child. The offense is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.
At a remote hearing Wednesday, Peterson admitted approaching the girl while she was seated in her dad’s car in Readsboro in April 2019. During their three-minute conversation, Peterson solicited the girl by making various sexual suggestions, said Deputy State’s Attorney Alex Burke.
The girl said no, but Peterson pressed on, the prosecutor said. Defense attorney Jeff Rubin acknowledged that Peterson’s suggestions would be defined under the law as lewd and lascivious conduct.
Unbeknownst to Peterson, the girl had recorded their conversation on her cellphone, according to court documents. State police said the girl hid her phone and began recording when she saw Peterson walking toward her dad’s car. The girl told investigators that a year earlier, Peterson also made inappropriate comments that made her feel uncomfortable.
Peterson’s guilty plea is part of an agreement where the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office would dismiss his two other criminal cases. They involve charges of violating conditions of release, four in August 2019 and two in June 2020.
His sentencing has not yet been scheduled. His lawyer asked the court for a date at least three weeks out, saying Peterson needs to undergo another medical procedure. At Wednesday’s hearing, Peterson told Superior Judge John Valente that he’d undergone heart surgery a week earlier.
The victim’s father, who called in to the hearing, said in an interview that he is satisfied with Peterson’s guilty plea. But, he said, he worries that Peterson might use his age and medical condition to get out of a jail sentence. His name is being withheld to protect his daughter’s identity.
Meanwhile, Peterson is also facing prosecution in Massachusetts. He has been charged by a Berkshire County grand jury with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, as well as one count of enticing a child under 16. He pleaded not guilty, according to the court clerk’s office.
The charges stem from accusations that he inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl and asked if she could sneak out to meet him, court documents show. The incidents allegedly occurred June 18 in North Adams, Mass., after Peterson sought out the child whom he encountered in Readsboro a few days earlier.
He is due back in Berkshire County Superior Court for a pretrial hearing in July.