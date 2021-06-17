BENNINGTON — A Readsboro man pleaded guilty Thursday to a two-week-old charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, which he decided to settle alongside an earlier child-luring offense.
Eugene Peterson, 63, pleaded guilty at a hearing where he was supposed to be sentenced for luring a preteen girl in Readsboro two years ago.
But on June 2, he was charged by state police with a new felony offense. A teenage girl told authorities that Peterson had touched her inappropriately multiple times in the period between 2016 and 2017. He’d pleaded not guilty.
On Thursday afternoon, Peterson changed his plea, admitting to sexually touching the girl in Readsboro during that period. He appeared in Bennington Superior criminal court via video link from Southern State Correctional Facility, in Springfield, where he has been detained since June 2.
This was a speedy development in a felony child molestation case, which often takes years to resolve. Peterson’s older case ended in a guilty plea after nearly two years, though the coronavirus pandemic played a major part in slowing down the disposition of criminal cases.
Defense attorney Jeff Rubin told the court that Peterson’s latest guilty plea was part of an agreement with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, where prosecutors would recommend a sentence of 2-5 years in prison. This would run concurrently with the same sentence in the child luring case, Rubin said.
Lewd and lascivious conduct with a child is punishable by 2-15 years in prison; Peterson’s child luring offense, up to five years in prison.
Peterson’s attorney earlier said they were going to request a probationary sentence, including community-based treatment, on the child-luring conviction. On Thursday, Rubin said this request was “not viable” given his client’s new charge.
He will be sentenced on both felonies in around four weeks to enable the victim in the recent case to prepare her court statement, said Judge Cortland Corsones. The court agreed to forego a new presentence investigation, granting Peterson’s requested, because one had already been prepared for the older case.
Peterson’s plea agreement includes the dismissal of his two other Bennington criminal cases. They involve charges of violating conditions of release, four in August 2019 and two in June 2020.
Peterson also has an ongoing criminal case in Massachusetts. He has been charged in Berkshire Superior Court with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, as well as one count of enticing a child under 16, reportedly stemming from an incident in North Adams last year.
He is identified in the other cases by the first name Gene.