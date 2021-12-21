READSBORO — Vermont State Police say a Readsboro man is in critical condition after totaling his car on Route 100 on Tuesday morning.
State Trooper Travis Hess said Tuesday that at about 7:51 a.m., police were called to the accident scene, where they found Trevor Gottardi, 30, of Readsboro, with serious injuries. His 2000 Mercedes E320 was totaled.
Witnesses to the accident and evidence at the crash site indicated that Gottardi was traveling south on Route 100 when his Mercedes went off the southbound lane and struck a boulder. His vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop, police said. Gottardi was not wearing a seatbelt, police said, and he was ejected from the vehicle.
Gottardi was taken to a Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass., before being taken by MedFLight to Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y.
Police are unsure what caused the crash, which occurred on a clear roadway, state police said. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421.