BENNINGTON — A 63-year-old Readsboro man accused of child molestation is being held without bail while also awaiting sentencing on a separate case of child luring.
Eugene Peterson pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, which allegedly took place in Readsboro several years ago. The felony offense is punishable by 2-15 years in prison.
Vermont State Police arrested Peterson last Wednesday after a girl reportedly told authorities he’d repeatedly touched her inappropriately in the period between 2016 and 2017. Peterson knew the girl, who had been 10-12 years old during that time, according to court documents.
The girl said Peterson had assaulted her on five separate occasions, according to a statement of probable cause by VSP Detective Trooper Marina Pacilio.
Before the incidents took place, the girl said Peterson had been “overly friendly,” such as coming over to watch her playing and talk to her. He’d supposedly also complimented her appearance.
After one incident of assault, the girl said, Peterson told her to “be quiet.” He allegedly threatened to kill the girl’s family in front of her if she told anyone, according to the police affidavit.
A person who’d seen Peterson interacting with the girl told police he had seemed interested in the child. Peterson had apparently talked about the girl, watched her play and built a plaything for her.
Peterson, also known by the first name Gene, is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. He is scheduled to appear in Bennington Superior criminal court on June 17 for a weight of the evidence hearing on his detention.
On the same day, he is also set to be sentenced for trying to lure a preteen girl in Readsboro back in 2019. He pleaded guilty to the felony offense in March.
He is facing prosecution in Massachusetts as well. He has been charged in Berkshire Superior Court with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, as well as one count of enticing a child under 16, reportedly stemming from an incident in North Adams last year.
He has a pretrial hearing in the case on July 14, according to Berkshire court records.