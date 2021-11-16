READSBORO — An after-hours break-in at the Readsboro General Store was the second in less than a week at a hilltown store in Bennington County.
Vermont State Police Trooper Colin Shepley reported that a burglar entered the Readsboro store on Route 100 at around 10:21 p.m. on Monday through the front door, and numerous items were stolen.
Posts about the incident on the store’s Facebook page show a door with a glass section smashed out and glass and debris on the floor.
The owners said cigarettes were among items taken. After cleaning up the store, they expected reopen Tuesday.
Shepley said that anyone with tips or information is asked to call the state police at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421.
Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous can provide a tip submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
WOODFORD BREAK
Earlier this month, state police Trooper Thomas Stange reported there had been an overnight burglary Nov. 10 or 11 at the Woodford General Store on Route 9.
Stange said an investigation found that a burglar forced entry through a side door and stole items within.
He said the investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call the Shaftsbury barracks or leave an anonymous tip via the state police website.
A post on the Woodford store Facebook page says there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the burglary.