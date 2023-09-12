BENNINGTON — Ralph Wright pleaded not guilty to one count of violating conditions of release at an arraignment Tuesday morning at the Bennington County Courthouse.
Wright was initially scheduled to be arraigned Monday but invoked his right to wait 24 hours after the case was officially charged. He was charged in late August after stopping his pickup truck and yelling at a Bennington detective after seeing him on the street.
Wright then, according to a police affidavit, allegedly followed the detective onto the grounds of the civil courthouse on South Street, the same location that Wright was accused of trying to break into last February. He is currently on several conditions of release in that case. One of his conditions is that he cannot come within 10 feet of the courthouse.
According to the police affidavit in the original case, on March 1, Wright Jr. posted a video on social media of himself entering a code into an employee door of the Bennington Courthouse after the building was closed. An employee at the facility alerted police out of concern for a judge working in the building at the time. Wright could be heard on the video saying the day and time. He is then seen getting out of his white pickup truck and walking to the side door.
Wright faces a possible six-month sentence in the violations case and a six-month sentence in the unlawful entry case. Both cases were officially transferred to Windham County for prosecution. Wright has several pending lawsuits with members of the Bennington judicial system, including Bennington’s presiding judge, Kerry McDonald-Cady. McDonald-Cady has recused herself from both cases.
Wright was released on conditions.