BENNINGTON — A Bennington man who ran for the U.S. Senate this year was a no-show at a small claims hearing involving the former Bennington police officer who arrested him.
Bennington Civil Court Judge Karl Anderson dismissed the case, after Kerry Raheb, 54, a former candidate for the then-open U.S. Senate seat in Vermont in 2022, failed to appear. Raheb sued former police Officer Amanda Knox for allegedly violating his rights by helping the victim in a stalking case against Raheb fraudulently pursue the case against him. He had been criminally charged with violating an abuse prevention order and, in turn, sued Amanda Knox, the police officer who also arrested him.
Raheb was charged in the stalking case with one misdemeanor count, which carries a maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment and a possible $5,000 fine if convicted.
According to an affidavit in the case, on Aug. 6 of this year, Raheb had illegal contact with the victim while the person was maintaining Blue Stone Road with an excavator. According to the victim, Raheb started to lay on his horn aggressively behind the excavator.
As the victim was moving the excavator out of the way, Raheb allegedly sped up, almost hitting the machine as he drove past. Raheb then stopped the vehicle he was driving and started to scream, “get off my property,” calling the victim an obscenity before driving away. That person told police at the scene that he believed that Raheb was going to strike the excavator with his car.
Raheb has, since his arrest in August, sued not only the former officer in the case, Amanda Knox, but State’s Attorney Erica Marthage and a trial judge in Bennington, Kerry McDonald-Cary, all in Small Claims Court, each for $5,000, the maximum allowed in the state.
Raheb was an independent candidate for U.S. Senate for the seat vacated by the retiring Patrick Leahy. His platform included stances on America’s immigration system, the global elite, federal mask mandates, voter IDs, energy independence and fighting “tyrannical politicians that created a worldwide mental health crisis.”
In a brief email exchange with the Banner, Raheb claimed the criminal charge would eventually be dropped and that the lawsuits were filed to protect his family.
When reached by the Banner before the election, Raheb said, “slander and defamation are coming as you parrot the lies. You have no clue what you are doing. Be guided accordingly.”
He also claimed a news story on his alleged violation was in itself violating his confidentiality. In Vermont, criminal cases, including affidavits and case history, are public information.
The judge in the civil case left the door open for Raheb to file a motion to possibly reopen the claim if he chooses.