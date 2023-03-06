BENNINGTON — As usual during town meeting season, ballot races and controversial issues are expected to drive Election Day turnout.
In Bennington, a hot Select Board race, with six candidates vying for two open seats, and a town budget that is up by 8.65 percent, are the apparent motivations, Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said.
“The Select Board race and town budget are definitely bringing people out,” she said.
“We’ve received back 360 [early voting] ballots,” she said. “That is about standard for a town meeting. Total turnout is generally around 2,000.
“While the town manager and Select Board did what they could on the budget numbers, there is little that can be done with town department costs going up significantly higher over the last several years without cutting services and quality of service to the public,” the clerk said.
She added that “a perfect example is my paper that I use for issuing birth and death certificates. The cost increased 30 percent last year. I can’t use another vendor. I am required to use this paper and it can only be obtained through the Vermont Department of Health. While my budget is small compared to most other town departments, those are the increases we are dealing with.”
SIX RUNNING
Meanwhile, one incumbent and five challengers are running for two openings on the board.
They include Asher Edelson, incumbent Sarah Perrin, Jack Rossiter-Munley, Donald Washum, Nancy White and Edward Woods.
Incumbent Bruce Lee-Clark did not seek another term.
Barbeau said the local school board races are another story this March.
“It is really unfortunate to see the lack of interest by residents in running for school boards,” she said. “There are several open seats that will likely go unfilled and these are equally important positions.”
A single race appears on one ballot – for Shaftsbury representative on the Mount Anthony Union School District board.
Longtime board member Francis Kinney faces a challenge from Scott McEnaney, a member of the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District and Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union boards.
SHAFTSBURY
In Shaftsbury, Clerk Marlene Hall said, “Our absentee ballot requests are way down this year. I expect to have many voters coming to the polls in person tomorrow.”
She added, “We have five people running for two select board seats, and we have the proposed solar project that is getting a lot of attention.”
There are two Select Board races on the town ballot.
Incumbent Anthony “Tony” Krulikowski is seeking another three-year term and is challenged by Ken Harrington, a former Select Board member, and Tony D’Onofrio, a former school board member and director of facilities for the Mount Anthony Union high school and middle school.
In another Select Board race, incumbent Joseph Barber is challenged for a two-year term by Planning Commission member Naomi Miller.
While not on the annual town ballot, a 20-megawatt capacity solar facility proposed for a site near Holy Smoke Road has generated heated opposition among many residents, and each candidate addressed it in campaign statements.
Several proposed town zoning amendments also will be decided by voters on Tuesday.
POWNAL
In Pownal, Town Clerk Julie Weber said she is hoping for a normal voter turnout, especially after fewer than 400 voted last March in an election that might have been affected by the pandemic-related concerns.
“I’d like to think we could at least get 1,100,” Weber said. “The last one we only had 389 vote; it was terrible.”
She said there are 2,343 registered voters in Pownal.
More than 800 voters cast ballots in the annual 2021 election.
Weber said she mailed out 386 early ballots this year and has received 201 back.
The town budget and election races are not, however, generating much debate among residents this year, she said.
None of the three incumbent Select Board members – Michael Gardner, Bryan Harris and Robert Jarvis — is opposed for re-election, and there is only one race – for constable, with incumbent Leo Haggerty and Edwin “Eddie” Pascucci seeking a two-year term.
The winner’s term could prove a short one, though, as the Select Board is asking voters on the ballot to eliminate the elected constable position and create an appointed post instead.
Deliquent Tax Collector Ellen Strohmaier and town Moderator Timothy Holbrook are unopposed.
And the Pownal town budget reflects an expected tax rate decrease over the budget approved in 2022.
The overall proposed town property tax levy for the next fiscal year is down about 3 percent down from the budget approved last March.