SAXTONS RIVER — A suspected rabid gray fox has disrupted life in Saxtons River for families, pets and school children.
The fox, which has attacked several residents and pets, even caused the Saxtons River Elementary School to cancel its outdoor activities for Monday and Tuesday.
One resident, former Saxtons River Village President Louise Luring, was attacked by the gray fox on Monday while she was near her porch on Hatfield Lane.
"It came right at my legs," she said.
Luring said she was able to fend off the fox with a rake and get on her porch. She said she has started the series of preventive rabies shots.
On Monday night, the principal of the Saxtons River Elementary School, Laura Hazard, told the Rockingham School Board that the reports of the fox and its aggressive behavior resulted in the cancellation of outdoor recess.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andrew Haas said that out of an abundance of caution, children at the village school were kept indoors for the second straight day.
He said that, while there is a fence around the school's playground, there was no guarantee that the fox wouldn't jump it, and there was doubt all the children on the playground could make it inside the school in time if the fox appeared.
Vermont State Police said that Game Warden David Taddei is aware of the situation and has been to Saxtons River several times, but so far has been unable to find the fox.
Residents said the fox has been seen on Oak Street, Maple Street, the Route 121 Bridge, along Main Street, Pleasant Street, Hatfield Lane and over to the elementary school's playgrounds.
Taddei couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Residents started taking to social media on Sunday to warn each other of the fox's behavior and to keep their animals, even if vaccinated, indoors.
The fox will likely die from the rabies within seven to 10 days of becoming sick, according to Truman. He noted Dr. Natalie Kwit, the state's public health veterinarian, said the speed of mortality depends on the different species.
According to the Department of Health's 2021 rabies report, a total of 588 animals were tested, and only 18 were found to be rabid, a 3.1 positive percentage rate.
Of those 18 animals, four were raccoons, four were bats, three skunks, three foxes, two cats, one bobcat and one cow.
The largest number of dead animals tested were raccoons, at 179, and 125 skunks were tested. The brain of the animal is needed for testing.
In Windham County last year, there was one confirmed case of animal rabies in Rockingham, one in Brookline and one in Dummerston. Only two towns in the state had two animal rabies cases, Stamford in Bennington County and Thetford in Orange County.
