MANCHESTER — Quick work by firefighters stopped a basement fire at 211 Lathrop Lane from damaging the rest of the house.
Manchester Fire Chief Chris Towslee said the blaze, which drew an overwhelming mutual aid response from surrounding towns, was called in at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Lathrop Lane sits to the west of Route 7A near the Manchester-Sunderland town line.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the basement, though it did scorch the side of the house near the front door, Towslee said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious, Towslee said. While an electrical malfunction is suspected, Towslee said the Division of Fire Safety Investigators will be probing the cause.
According to town property records, the house is a two-story colonial built in 1859.
The call for mutual aid went out with the first alarm, and so many nearby departments responded that Towslee was concerned he’d accidentally leave one out: Arlington, Dorset, East Dorset, Danby, Peru, Pawlet and Rupert were among those who responded, he said.
“We very much appreciate all the help we received,” the chief said. “For the guys that did go in, it was a good save.”