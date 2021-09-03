MANCHESTER — An attentive neighbor and the quick response of the Manchester Fire Department might have saved several iconic Manchester businesses Thursday evening.
A small fire in an upstairs apartment over the Manchester Laundromat on Depot Street was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Damage was limited mostly to the apartment, although there was some water damage downstairs in the laundromat.
The apartment was heavily damaged, but by all accounts, the fire department’s quick response saved the structure.
“A lot of it was because we had a quick response,” said First Assistant Chief Jamie Green, who was in charge at the scene. “Two of my guys went up and within 5 minutes they called down and said they had the fire knocked down.”
The fire started in a small twin-fan window unit.
Randy Keyes, owner of Manchester Discount Beverage, the business is at the other end of the structure, said his nephew, Eric Gates, went up to his apartment to take a nap.
The fan caught fire while Gates was asleep and he awoke to the room on fire.
“He came out of his bedroom and the window was on fire and the wall was on fire,” Keyes said.
Keyes said Gates was able to get out of the apartment safely.
“He came down barefoot all black and covered in soot,” Keyes said.
Green said when he arrived on the scene he saw heavy, black smoke coming from the roof area.
He radioed that in and launched a second alarm that drew the cavalry from surrounding towns.
Green said two Manchester Police Department officers arrived including officer Dontrell Royal, who is a trained firefighter.
Green put them to work making sure the businesses and apartments were empty so he could focus on attacking the fire.
Green said firefighters found the window unit had caught fire, and that melting plastic had fallen on a couch, setting it on fire as well.
After knocking down the fire, firefighters searched for fire extension in the walls, floor and ceiling.
Green said the risk to the buildings could have gotten out of hand had the fire occurred at night.
“If we hadn’t got there to put some water on it, who knows,” Green said.
In the aftermath of the fire, Ian Deyo, owner of the Manchester Laundromat, is left to clean up.
Deyo said the insurance adjusters are still determining the impacts to the apartment. There was also some water damage below in the laundromat where some of the machines are not in use, he said.
“We’re open for business with limited capacity,” Deyo said. “Nothing of the wash and fold and dry cleaning services was affected.”
Green said the fire brought to light, once again, the need for volunteer firefighters to join the ranks of local departments.
Green said the department got lucky Thursday in that the fire broke after work hours, when most firefighters were available.
“The savior last night is it was at the perfect time,” Green said. “Everybody was out of work.”
Crews rolled from surrounding towns as mutual aid from Peru, Arlington, Dorset, East Dorset, Pawlet, Winhall, Danby, West Pawlet and Rupert. Those companies helped with manpower and trucks or stood by in responding stations.