BENNINGTON -- Charles "Chuck" Putney was elected as a write-in candidate to the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School Board on Tuesday.

District Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said Putney, of Bennington, received 78 write-in votes, enough to qualify for election to the board.

Also elected to the three other open board seats were incumbents Leon Johnson, with 3,090 votes; Francis Kinney, with 2089, and Kenneth Swierad, with 2,655 votes.

The district's $4.2 million budget was passed overwhelmingly, on a vote of 3,569 to 927.

Re-elected without opposition were Barbeau, as clerk; Treasurer Ellen Strohmaier, and district Moderator Jason Morrissey.

