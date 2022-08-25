BENNINGTON — The Putnam Block Phase 2 — now under the new moniker Mount Anthony House Development — has secured a $350,000 federal grant through the Northern Border Regional Commission.
The money, announced by Vermont’s congressional delegation and Gov. Phil Scott this week, is part of a $5.8 million package, with Bennington’s project one of 14 around the state selected for the award.
“I’m thrilled,” said Jeannie Jenkins, chairwoman of the Select Board. “I really appreciate that the Northern Border Regional Commission saw the value in the (project). Locally, we know its important.”
She said the first phase of the Putnam Block project has been instrumental in shaping the growth of Bennington’s downtown, adding that this second phase will bring more economic growth and housing.
The money flows to the project through the Bennington County Industrial Corp. and will help fund construction of a 92,000-square-foot mixed-use, energy-efficient building, providing room for Southwestern Vermont Health Care, retail spaces and the creation of 63 new downtown housing units.
The four- or five-story building will be on Main Street on a site next to Bennington Performing Arts Center and extending to Washington Avenue.
“I think the lesson we learned from (Putnam Block) Phase 1 is every penny of this funding package counts,” said Bill Colvin, director of the BCIC, assistant director of the Bennington County Regional Commission and local point-person for the Putnam project.
“(This grant) is going to be critical. It’s a big step in the right direction,” Colvin said Thursday. “And importantly, it’s one of the early steps out of gate as we assemble this package.” That gives others confidence in the project moving forward, he said.
Jenkins credited Colvin with much of the success of the project.
“I think his ability to have the vision and be able to put together the financial packages is extraordinary,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement, “This current round of grants will once again bring federal dollars to help address real problems, including the need for housing and child care. These funds will build infrastructure to support future development, as well as workforce development and training. This round of grants is an investment in our present and our future.”
Other project award recipients include Rockingham, Rutland and Middlebury.
Colvin said this was the only outstanding funding application for the Phase 2 project at this time, but he didn’t rule out applying for grants and other funding sources going forward.
A group of varied players are working together to finish the project. They held a public informational hearing in April to outline the plan to residents, and said financing for the $29 million to $40 million project is lined up, and that final design could happen this fall.
Colvin said Thursday that if everything falls into place — which he acknowledged is a big “if” — the building could be open in summer 2024.
“I think there’s a pretty high level of confidence this project will happen,” he said. “Phase 1 paved the way. You find the right partners, they find a way to get these things done.”
The Northern Border Regional Commission was created in 2008 to “help alleviate economic distress” in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont. As its name suggests, the commission initially focused on border areas along the north. But about five years ago, the program expanded its focus to projects throughout the states.
Since its creation, the commission has awarded 387 grants, amounting to more than $114 million in direct investment and $416 million in additional leveraged investments, across the four states through its primary State Economic and Infrastructure Development grant program and other special initiatives, the commission said in a statement.