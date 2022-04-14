BENNINGTON — Putnam Block Phase Two, a new $29 to $40 million building planned for Main Street, has its financing lined up and could be headed to final design as early as September.
That was the message from Robert Stevens of M&S Development, whose Brattleboro-based firm is doing feasibility work for the second phase of the project — and also worked on the first project phase, which is now complete.
Stevens spoke Wednesday during an information session at the Bennington Performing Arts Center to update the public on the large-scale initiative, which aims to transform Bennington’s central downtown.
He said the hope is that construction can begin next year and the building ready for occupancy in 2024.
“We actually have cost estimates and it looks like this has legs,” he said, referring to construction and materials costs.
Stevens said the second Putnam Block phase involves constructing a four- or five-story building with retail space along the front on Main Street and rental units on the upper floors.
The brick structure, which will extend from the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue to the edge of the arts center site, also would include medical offices and possibly a fitness area.
The Putnam Block encompasses four acres and initially contained six buildings when the multi-phase project was conceived six years ago. Some of the structures were demolished, including the former H. Greenberg & Son hardware and lumberyard buildings.
CONDOS CONSIDERED
Also under consideration, Stevens said, are 14 high-end condominium units for sale, which would be located on a fifth floor if that is included in the final design.
The preliminary design shows up to 60 housing units, he said, including studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units. Stevens said the rental units would be offered at a range of rent levels, at 80 percent to 150 percent to 220 percent of median income.
As with Phase 1, which cost $31 million and involved rehabilitating three historic buildings around the Four Corners intersection for housing and retail space, a consortium of partner organizations, businesses and individuals is acting as developer.
The group developing Phase 2 is called Putnam Community Health, LLC, said Bill Colvin, assistant director of the Bennington County Regional Commission, and local point-person for the Putnam project. Colvin said some of the same groups and individuals who developed Phase 1 as the Bennington Redevelopment Group, LLC, are in the new group and there are some new members.
He said Thursday he didn’t have permission yet to share all of the partner names.
Stevens said the rehabilitated historic structures – the former Hotel Putnam and the Courthouse and Winslow buildings at the intersection of Route 7 and Main Street — have only four retail spaces left to lease, while all of the housing units created on the upper floors are filled.
FINANCING
Stevens said the financing package for the second phase is much less complex than for Phase 1, which included 17 funding sources, such as historic preservation and new market tax credits, grants and individual investment.
For Phase 2, he said, new market tax credits will be sought, but borrowing — with subsequent repayment — will cover most of the financing.
Additional investors would be welcome, he said, and individuals and businesses can begin to reserve housing units or retail space leases in the planned building.
For information on either topic, contact Olga Peters, marketing coordinator at Stevens & Associates, via email at opeters@stevens-assoc.com.
HOUSING MARKET
Stevens said the housing component of Phase 2 is projected to pump some $2.5 million annually into the economy, and generate about $200,000 annually in property taxes.
Some of the building components, including the condominium units under consideration, will depend on their financial impacts on the overall project, he said.
“Right now it looks good,” he said, referring to adding a fifth story to the building with high-end condos, which would range in cost from $450,000 to $600,000.
Colvin said a recent focus group meeting found people “were pretty strong about the condo approach.”
Select Board member Sarah Palin echoed that, saying, “I would be very much in favor of condos; the demand seems strong.”
In fact, Stevens said, the demand for new or upgraded housing of all types remains strong.
Asked by former Select Board member Donald Campbell about possible negative impacts of a planned multi-story building with 60 rental units proposed on a nearby Depot Street site, Stevens said housing needs projections continue to show a need for many more housing units.
A factor in overall housing projections, Stevens said, is that the baby boom generation is retiring, and couples and individuals are often looking for a rental unit after selling a home. That factor also makes condominiums attractive, he said.
TIF, PARKING
Stevens said developers also are considering proposing a Tax Increment Financing infrastructure project, which would require approval of the Select Board and a townwide vote, possibly during the March 2023 election.
Having a TIF district, as Bennington does in its downtown area, allows a community to borrow for infrastructure improvements that benefit private development, and to use a portion of the additional property tax revenue generated by the development to pay off the bond.
Parking in the downtown could become less available with more development in the Putnam Block, Stevens said, but it still appears there is a surplus of parking spaces, as was determined in a study of available downtown parking spots, when less than half the downtown spaces were filled on average.
“For the moment we’re fine,” he said.
One discussed future change for the parking lots behind the Phase 1 buildings might be to free up spaces during the daytime by requiring daytime metering. Night time parking has not been a problem, Stevens said.
He added that, “We always say that the mark of the good downtown is when you have a parking problem ... Bennington did not have a parking problem when we started [Phase 1].”
Thomas Dee, president and CEO of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, said the health care organization plans to lease space for an urgent care center, similar to one SVHC recently opened in North Adams, Mass. SVHC will also weigh whether other medical services should be moved into the building, he said.
SVHC currently has office and other space in the Winslow Building, part of Phase 1.