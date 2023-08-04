BENNINGTON – Gov. Phil Scott has issued a proclamation marking in Vermont national Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7.
The announcement follows a similar proclamation approved July 24 by the Bennington Select Board, marking the annual day of recognition for veterans who received the Purple Heart medal.
State Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, said she was approached two years ago by some local veterans about an annual designation of Aug. 7 on the town level.
At her request and that of local veterans, the Select Board in November 2021 proclaimed the town a Purple Heart Community and designated Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day, to be marked annually.
Bennington marked the date in August 2022, and Gov. Scott also proclaimed the date last year as a statewide day of recognition.
The governor’s proclamation states in part that the “Purple Heart is the oldest American military decoration and was created as the Badge of Military Merit, made of purple cloth in the shape of a heart with the word ‘Merit’ sewn upon it, on August 7, 1782, in Newburgh, New York, by General George Washington, then reestablished as the Purple Heart on February 22, 1932, by General Douglas MacArthur.”
The heart-shaped, purple and gold medal carries a profile image of General Washington.
Morrissey, who has been active in efforts to support veterans and the Vermont Veterans Home, is an auxiliary member of both the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Bennington.