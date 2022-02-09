BENNINGTON — A bid by a developer to move two large solar projects in the Apple Hill area to a different Bennington location was shot down by the Public Utility Commission.
The proposal by Allco Renewable Energy LTD, which was supported by longtime opponents of the side-by-side projects on Apple Hill and by the Bennington Select Board, called for moving the two projects to land off Burgess Road.
Unlike the Apple Hill sites, the new site is in an area designated in the town’s Energy Plan as preferable for renewable energy projects.
The developer was asking the PUC to approve a transfer of both 2-megawatt solar generating projects as proposed, along with the original electricity sale agreement terms — something the commission has never approved in other cases for an entirely new parcel.
A 27.82-acre parcel of mostly wooded land off Burgess Road and Stocklee Lane had been purchased in August 2021 by a corporate entity linked to the developer .
PETITION DENIED
In a Feb. 8 written decision, the PUC said that Allco Renewable has asserted that the dispute-riven, seven-year history of the Chelsea Solar and Apple Hill Solar projects “demonstrates the importance of community engagement throughout the process, not just at the bidding stage,” which determines the electricity sale price.
“On the contrary,” the commission wrote, “the long history of the proposed [Apple Hill facilities] shows precisely why it is important for a developer of a standard-offer project to investigate any potential barrier to a final CPG [certificate of public good]” from the commission.
When a developer executes a standard-offer contract concerning the price for power to be produced, “it takes on the risk that the proposed plant may fail to win subsequent approval of a CPG,” the commission wrote. “In this case, the developer has gone through multiple iterations of the [approval] process and has, in the case of both [projects], the ... review process is ongoing. Allowing the developer to avoid the consequences of those regulatory proceedings by proposing entirely new projects, using the standard-offer contracts that were awarded in 2013 and 2014 for different projects, without going through the normal [request for proposal] process for new projects, would be inconsistent with the goals of the standard-offer program and the commission’s precedent. Therefore, the [Allco Renewable] petitions are denied.”
Shifting the projects to another Bennington parcel was supported by the Apple Hill Homeowners Association, which has staunchly opposed the proposals for the scenic area near Route 7 as it climbs toward Shaftsbury from Bennington.
NEEDED FIRST STEP
The key first-step approval sought by Allco Renewable was to maintain the original price for sale of the power to be generated, which is higher than most such contracts in recent years.
Regarding the Apple Hill locations, opponents have contended the area is scenic and prominent in Bennington, and that the land is in the Rural Conservation zoning district, where commercial solar arrays should not be allowed.
The developer and the opponents have battled for several years before the PUC and in Superior Court, U.S. District Court and Vermont Supreme Court proceedings over aspects of the two projects.
In October, the Select Board supported moving the projects to the Burgess site after a request from Allco Renewable.
The neighbors opposed to the projects had in August reached “a mutually agreeable settlement agreement [of several disputes] in an effort to put an end to the seven years of litigation related to the Apple Hill and Chelsea solar projects,” according to Allco’s petition to the PUC to allow a new location.
Thomas Melone, president and senior counsel of Allco Renewable, could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
“It was evident to me, based on PUC precedent and standard offer requirements, that the PUC was never going to approve this,” Annette Smith, executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, said in an email. “Developers go through a process and the Melones should not expect or get special treatment because they have sued everyone in their path to get people to drop out and cede to their wishes. The PUC decision is exactly what I expected based on the law.”
Smith and the VCE were asked by community members in Bennington for assistance in the PUC regulatory process and have been consulting in that regard since 2015, she said.
PROJECTS STALLED
Currently, the PUC is reconsidering its rejection of a certificate of public good for the Apple Hill project over non-conformance with town requirements for large solar projects and issues related to scenic areas. After an appeal from the company, the Supreme Court remanded the case back to the PUC for further review in light of some of the points upon which the rejection was based.
The Chelsea Solar project was rejected by the PUC after it was determined to be a continuous project with adjacent Apple Hill, putting the total capacity above the state’s 2.2-megawatt limit at about 4 megawatts.
That project apparently is permanently stalled as long as the Apple Hill Solar project is still being proposed nearby, but Chelsea might be brought back before the PUC if Apple Hill is finally denied.
In Bennington, Allco Renewable also has completed one 2.2-megawatt solar project — called Battle Creek Solar — on a site behind the Home Depot shopping center. And the company is proposing similar Stark Solar and Warner Solar projects on land in the area off Rice Lane and on the opposite of Route 7 from the Apple Hill project sites.