Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.