BENNINGTON — Leaders of the Putnam Block redevelopment will roll out a conceptual plan next week for Phase 2 of the $56 million project.
The group also is seeking input from the community about what people want to see on the 4-acre parcel near the Four Corners in the heart of Bennington’s downtown.
The public is invited to an informational meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Bennington Performing Arts Center, 331 Main St.
Bill Colvin, assistant director of the Bennington County Regional Commission, and Robert Stevens, of the project design firm M&S Development, of Brattleboro, noted in a statement that Phase 1 focused on rehabilitating the historic Hotel Putnam and the Winslow and Courthouse buildings.
“Phase 2, however, will be all about constructing a new building to help meet the community’s housing needs,” Colvin said.
“Initial plans for this new building will include space for a potential health facility, commercial retail spaces and offices on the ground floor,” according to the statement. “The upper floors will house rental apartments and possibly include for-sale condominium units. Ultimately, the finances will drive the building’s final design and programming.”
INITIAL CONCEPT
Architectural renderings of the front and back of a proposed structure show a four-story building with commercial space on the lower level. The front faces toward West Main Street and the rear toward the open space and parking areas bordered by Washington Avenue and Franklin Lane.
Colvin stressed Thursday that the building images provided by the group are conceptual at this point.
“Both four-story and five-story designs are being contemplated,” he said. The four-story estimate is plus or minus $29 million; the five-story, plus or minus $40 million.”
Concerning possible financing, he said, “The project is at a very similar stage as the Phase 1 project was when we held the public meeting on that one in May 2017. A design (multiple designs, actually) is underway and the elements of the funding stack have been identified. It will be a mix of equity, debt and tax credits. With the new build, it is a much simpler financing process than Phase 1.”
The completed project phase required a complex financing package with multiple sources, including historic preservation and new market tax credits, grants and private investment, to pay for a $31 million rehabilitation of the three historic structures.
Asked about development partners for Phase 2, Colvin said, “The predevelopment work is being funded by a group known as Putnam Community Health LLC. It has some of the same (but not all) members as [Bennington Redevelopment Group LLC] and some other members. Additional development partners will be sought as the project moves through feasibility.”
SITE IMPROVEMENTS
Concerning possible related infrastructure or site work to benefit Phase 2, Colvin said, “Environmental cleanup will continue in the coming weeks. There is a corrective action plan for remediation that has been subject to two public hearings and has been approved by both the [Environmental Protection Agency] and Vermont [Department of Environmental Conservation]. It primarily involves the excavation and transport off-site of TCE-impacted soils and the excavation and stockpiling for burial later in the project of lesser carbon-impacted soils.”
Asked if a tax increment financing project through the town would be requested, Colvin said, “The primary infrastructure work will be the upgrading of on-site parking. Discussions with the town regarding parking and infrastructure will take place to identify the best path forward.”
INPUT SOUGHT
The meeting next Wednesday will include an update on the first phase of the Putnam project, which is now largely filled with mixed-income rental apartments and businesses, including the Bennington Bookshop, The Coffee Bar, Bespoke Salon, Great Fields Pet Supply, Visiting Nurses and Hospice of the Southwest Region, Southwestern Vermont Health Care and Bennington College’s Development Office.
“Community members are encouraged to bring their questions and curiosity,” the announcement states.
The venue, the Bennington Center for the Arts, requires visitors to wear face masks. For more information, visit BenningtonPerformingArtsCenter.org.
LOCAL CONSORTIUM
The Putnam Block project was begun in 2016 by a group of local business and organization leaders who formed the Bennington Redevelopment Group LLC. They spearheaded the proposed three-phase project with the aim of transforming the central downtown.
Original members of the group included the Bank of Bennington, Southwestern Vermont Health Care, Bennington College, Anthony and Jacqueline Marro, Brian and Jennifer McKenna of DB McKenna & Co., and Dimitri Garder of Global Z International.
Ground was broken on Phase 1 of the project in August 2019.
Phase 3 for the Putnam Block project has been envisioned as a mix of market rate and affordable housing units along Washington Avenue, west of the Putnam-Courthouse-Winslow rear parking areas.
A few rental apartments and commercial spaces remain open in the renovated Putnam Block buildings, and a tenant list for Phase 2 is also now available, according to the statement.
Email tenantservices@putnamblock.com, or call 802-246-1632 for information.