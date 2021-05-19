BENNINGTON — The town is inviting the public to celebrate and recognize its designation as the newest Appalachian Trail Community.
The designation ceremony will be held via Zoom on Thursday, June 3, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The ceremony will feature several local speakers, including historian Phil Holland, A.T. thru-hiker Hamilton and Topping, and attempting A.T. thru-hiker Retha Charette.
Other scheduled speakers include state and local officials and partnering organizations that work to preserve and maintain the A.T. and the Long Trail, including the National Park Service, Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Green Mountain Club.
“Being recognized as an Appalachian Trail Community puts Bennington on the map of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy — the organization known as ‘the stewards of the world’s longest hiking only footpath,’” said Shannon Barsotti, Bennington’s Community Development director.
“Our A.T. Community committee is highlighting our local resources for hikers that will be shared on the ATC website, such as public transportation to and from the trail, area lodging, dining, and activities,” she said. “This designation will bring more local awareness of the trail and spread the word that Bennington is a destination for outdoor recreation.”
“I’m really proud how this committee has stayed the course despite the pandemic to do something really nice for the community,” said Jonah Spivak, a key member of the local committee that oversaw the town’s application to the conservancy. “Now, as we celebrate this milestone of AT Community Designation, we also celebrate what comes next — the return to normality, and Bennington’s new role as stewards and promoters of the Appalachian Trail that runs through our community.”
Administered through the conservancy, the A.T. Community program is designed to recognize towns and cities that help promote and protect the A.T. The program serves to support regional collaboration to grow outdoor recreation economies while amplifying stewardship opportunities to protect the Trail and adjacent lands.
The trail co-aligns with Vermont’s Long Trail in the Bennington area, making it a frequent stop for visiting outdoor recreationists.
“The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is thrilled to celebrate Bennington, Vermont, as the newest A.T. Community partner helping to protect and promote the Appalachian Trail,” said Julie Judkins, director of education and outreach for the ATC. “Bennington representatives have worked hard during the COVID-19 pandemic to plan education- and stewardship-focused events to reinforce the Trail’s continued protection.”
She added, “In this landmark year, when the ATC celebrates the 100-year anniversary of Benton MacKaye’s groundbreaking article proposing the creation of the A.T., community partnerships like the one Bennington will help us lead the way in another century in Trail conservation.”
To register for the online event and receive a link to the online ceremony, visit www.appalachiantrail.org/bennington-RSVP
The Bennington A.T. Community Committee is also searching for new members to help plan and manage engagement opportunities throughout the community. If you would like to participate in this group and help support regional collaboration, send an email expressing interest to Silvia Cassano at silcassano@gmail.com.
To learn more about the Community program, visit www.appalachiantrail.org/communities.
The ATC was founded in 1925 by volunteers and federal officials working to build a continuous footpath along the Appalachian Mountains. A unit of the National Park System, the A.T. ranges from Maine to Georgia and is 2,193.1 miles in length. It is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world.
The mission of the conservancy is to preserve and manage the Appalachian Trail — ensuring that its natural beauty and cultural heritage can be shared and enjoyed today and for centuries to come.
For more information, visit appalachiantrail.org.