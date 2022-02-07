BENNINGTON — The public is being asked to weigh in on a task force’s recommendation for a Police Department review board in Bennington.
The 10-member Safety and Equity Task Force released its recommendations to the Select Board last week for creation of a police advisory review board. The public comment period began Monday and continues through March 7. Information on the public comment period is available on the town website.
Comments can also be mailed to the town offices on South Street, to PO Box 469, Bennington, VT 05201; placed in a secure drop box by the office front entrance; or made by calling the town communications coordinator at 802-445-1335.
The citizen group will present its report to the Select Board during a special meeting Feb. 21.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Also posted is the group’s 12-page report on the role, composition, duties and other aspects of the proposed advisory review board.
Further information is available on the site concerning the task force, which was formed in September to work with consultants from the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement to recommend a police review entity for Bennington.
On March 14, the Select Board will discuss the task force report and the public comments. A board vote on the police review board recommendations is expected at the March 28 meeting.
The recommendations call for a permanent board with from five to seven members, appointed by the Select Board. They would serve three- or four-year terms that allow for rotating appointments.
QUALIFICATIONS
Qualifications for those seeking appointments include residency or a “strong, longtime relationship with the town of Bennington.”
No active members of the Bennington Police Department or town government officials could serve on the board until four years after their service ended.
The purpose of the new board is stated as “to improve and strengthen police community relations by creating an environment of trust and transparency.”
That would be addressed by rebuilding and sustaining trust, "by listening to our community and taking prompt action and by strengthening transparency while guarding confidentiality, and by conducting reviews free from any external influences and control, and by making recommendations.”
The review board would attempt to increase levels of community collaboration, working with the police to understand the needs of the community, and by “unifying police with community sectors and organizations in shared visions and work;” by “identifying and rectifying biases through training and supervision” and “increasing public awareness about the police work and by supporting the well-being of officers.”
The board would work to build accountability by “developing a clear process and timetable for reviewing and investigating complaints, recognizing compliments and reporting those findings, and by updating policies and procedures to address identified needs, monitoring compliance and scheduling regular policy reviews.”
The board also would review data that is collected on policing activities and review and make recommendations about police training to the Select Board for budgeting for the Police Department.
IACP RECOMMENDATIONS
The task force effort stems from a series of recommendations from an International Association of Chiefs of Police study report on the Bennington Police Department released in 2020.
That report also recommended a review of all Police Department policies and procedures, which has been ongoing, with information posted on the town website.
The Select Board had contracted with the IACP, a leading worldwide organization advising on policing procedures, policies and training methods, after a review was recommended in 2019 by Attorney General T.J. Donovan and officials with the ACLU of Vermont and the NAACP.
Rights groups had been critical of the department’s handling of the investigation into racially based harassment and threats against former state Rep. Kiah Morris of Bennington, who left office amid a reelection campaign in 2018.