BENNINGTON — Town staff said Wednesday that the playgrounds at Willow Park will be removed shortly as designs for the new playgrounds are considered and finalized. Willow Park itself is in the process of opening for the season.
The Town is seeking input from the community to choose a design and color scheme for the new playgrounds that will be built at Willow Park, replacing the existing structures that were built in 1999. The Town will start gathering feedback on Friday and continue through April 24.
The public can provide input on the playground designs and colors in a couple of ways. There will be an online portal through the town website at benningtonvt.org/willow-park where designs can be viewed and input provided. People can also pick up a form at the Town offices at 205 South Street or at the Bennington Community Center (Rec Center) to provide input.
The new playgrounds will be fully paid for using ARPA funds that were approved by the Select Board for this purpose on March 14. The new playground designs all include a number of key features, such as dramatically increased accessibility and usability by children of all abilities, improved sight lines through the structures for added peace of mind for care givers, a new fitness “trail,” and increased fun overall.
The playgrounds will be built on the same footprints of the existing structures and will be of a similar size and scope. The goal is to keep the magic of the existing structures as the Town moves forward with an improved and more inclusive playground design. The bricks honoring the community members who were responsible for building the playgrounds in the first place will be preserved and re-incorporated into the entrance to the new playground, the Town said in a release.
Once public input is completed on April 24, playground structures from the selected design and color scheme will be ordered.
The existing structures will be removed in the near future. Signage has been posted noting that the playgrounds are currently closed pending removal. The new structures will take up to three months for delivery and will take another month to build once received. The goal is to have the new playgrounds ready for use by late summer, according to the release.