MANCHESTER — The Manchester Selectboard and Manchester Planning Commission have set a joint meeting for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at which AT&T will present its proposal for a 140-foot cell tower just off Depot Street.
That’s according to Town Manager Scott Murphy, who made the announcement Thursday morning.
The meeting will be held in the Kilburn Meeting Room at the town office building. If this past week’s Selectboard discussion of the issue is any indication, those wanting seats might want to arrive early.
If being there in person isn’t possible, Greater Northshire Access Television plans to stream the meeting live and record it for re-broadcast on its digital platforms (website, YouTube, and cable TV channels).
All of this is happening within the 60-day advance notice before an applicant seeks a certificate of public good from the Public Utility Commission, as prescribed by law. It’s expected that a member of the PUC will attend the meeting via Zoom, Murphy said Thursday.
At the meeting, AT&T will be given the opportunity to present its plans to the community. The public will also be welcome to provide input. The company has proposed a 140-foot tower on Side Road, on property owned by Donald and Patricia Dorr, saying it’s needed to improve service in the area for customers and emergency communications.
The tower could also co-host hardware from other cell carriers, according to the plan.
The proposed sited is in the R-10 zone, a residential area under the town land use bylaw. Communications towers are not an approved use for that zone under the bylaw.
The PUC — not a town board or commission — will decide whether to grant permission for AT&T to build. But state law requires that input from the Selectboard and the Planning Commission be factored into the decision.
“The legislative body and the planning commission ... shall have the right to appear and participate on any application under this section seeking a certificate of public good for the facility,” the statute, in Chapter 248a, says.
Furthermore, the statute says the Public Utility Commission “shall consider the comments and recommendations submitted by the municipal legislative body and planning commission. The Commission’s decision to issue or deny a certificate of public good shall include a detailed written response to each recommendation of the municipal legislative body and planning commission.”
The law also directs “substantial deference” to the town plan, to the recommendations of the Selectboard and Planning Commission through the town plan, and to the Bennington County Regional Commission through its regional plan.