BRATTLEBORO — The prosecution called three witnesses to the stand Tuesday morning before resting its case against Kevin Parker, 64, who has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kirby Staib, 42, of Wardsboro.
Parker has admitted shooting and killing Staib on Gilfeather Road on Oct. 18, 2016, contending he was out for a walk with his dogs around 4 p.m. when he had an encounter with Staib. Parker said Staib pulled a handgun on him, so Parker shot him in self defense with a rifle he carried to protect himself and his dogs from coyotes.
There were no witnesses to the shooting, which the prosecution contended was the culmination of a long-running feud between Parker and Staib and his family.
After jurors heard from a former state trooper, a current state trooper and the state medical examiner, Parker’s defense counsel, Christopher Montgomery called on Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes to dismiss the charges against his client.
“The state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Parker shot Mr. Staib, that it wasn’t lawful and that it wasn’t in self defense,” said Montgomery.
The evidence presented by the prosecution, he said, does nothing more than highlight the fact the two men had a feud that stretched over 15 years.
“The animosity between the two was presented equally,” said Montgomery, adding that a gun found by the side of Staib’s body is proof Staib pulled a handgun on Parker, before Parker shot him. Witnesses said during testimony last week that Staib’s handgun had not been fired and there was no bullet in the chamber.
“All the evidence taken together cannot overcome the burden the state has,” said Montgomery.
Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver argued otherwise, saying Parker was the source of most of the vitriol between the two men.
Shriver also said it’s up to a jury to decide if Parker was acting in self defense or if the use of deadly force was unreasonable.
Hayes agreed with the state.
“It is true the state has the burden to prove that Mr. Parker caused Mr. Staib’s death,” she said, “that he acted with an intent to cause wanton disregard of the likelihood that death or great bodily harm would result, and that the killing was unlawful.”
Hayes said enough evidence has been provided to allow a jury to come to its own conclusion.
The state provided “substantial evidence” as to Parker’s “level of hatred” toward both Staib and Staib’s family, said Hayes.
“A reasonable jury could find Mr. Parker’s conduct was motivated by that,” she said. “I’m not going to decide that. The jury has to decide that.”
Montgomery said he plans on presenting only one witness, a firearms expert, on Wednesday at 9 a.m. He said his client has still not decided whether he will take the stand.
Before Montgomery called for the judge to dismiss the charges against Parker, the state called Elizabeth Bundock, Vermont’s chief medical examiner, who described the extent of the injuries to Staib.
She said Staib suffered three gunshot wounds from two bullets. One bullet entered his body at the left upper chest very close to the armpit, severing Staib’s jugular vein and shattering verterbrae in his neck.
Bundock said that bullet would have caused death within a minute.
The second bullet passed through Staib’s right arm before entering his body, severing his aorta before lodging in near his hip.
Investigators collected five bullet casings from the area Parker said he shot Staib, between 88 and 102 feet from Staib’s body.
Bundock said either of the shots was enough to kill Staib, though the one that lodged in his neck would have paralyzed him. She said she could not conclude which bullet hit Staib first.
She also noted that each of the bullets recovered from Staib’s body hit from different sides, but she couldn’t conclude if Staib turned his body on purpose, involuntarily before he died, or if the shooter had moved.
She also noted there was no evidence on Staib’s clothing that indicated Parker shot Staib from close up.
Towards the end of the hearing on Friday, a State Police administrative assistant read for the jury the deposition of Joan Staib, Kirby Staib’s mother.
The assistant was asked to read portions of the deposition that was taken in 2017 because Joan Staib died in 2020.
“Too long,” said Joan Staib when she was asked how long her family had known Parker.
She said Parker and her son had hunted and fished together for the first couple of years after Parker moved to the neighborhood in 1999, but something went bad between the two, with Parker demanding Kirby not park his construction vehicles on a small lot on Parker’s land.
Staib said Parker went off “the deep end” and called and left “a pretty rank message.”
Joan Staib believed part of the dispute arose when her son purchased a new truck that had a backup beeper on it.
“Kirby did not work banker’s hours,” she stated, often not getting home until 9:30 at night.
After getting a complaint from Parker, said Staib, her son disconnected the beeper the next day.
Joan Staib also said Parker had cursed at her a number of times and threatened to shoot her son in 2009.
At one point, Kirby Staib challenged Parker to meet him in the road and “settle things once and for all.” Parker did not take the invitation to fight.
Joan Staib admitted her son could be “a hothead,” and could hold a grudge.
She urged her son to stay away from Parker, but it was hard “when someone is on you every minute,” read White.
Joan Staib said on the day her son was killed, he had come home at 3:45 p.m. and went to clean up manure that their draft horse was leaving around the neighborhood.
Parker had complained to police several times that the Staibs let Pete, the draft horse, out of his paddock just to annoy him and that he had come close to hitting the horse with his vehicle at least three times.
Staib was shoveling up manure from a neighbor’s lawn when the confrontation occurred, Parker said during the hour-long 911 call to the State Police.
Joan Staib she heard five shots shortly after Kirby left the house.
“We knew something was wrong,” read White.