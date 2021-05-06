BENNINGTON — A doctor told the court Wednesday that Leonard Forte is healthy enough to travel to Vermont and stand trial on child sexual assault charges, contradicting the opinion of two doctors who testified for the defense.
Forte, 79, has claimed for nearly three decades that he is too sick to be retried on allegations he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl at his Landgrove vacation home in 1987. A retired New York investigator, Forte was found guilty in 1988, but the presiding judge ordered a new trial, saying the female prosecutor had prejudiced jurors by being too emotional.
In a multipart hearing that started in March, Forte has been presenting evidence of physical incapacity in support of his request for a case dismissal. The state, meanwhile, believes Forte has been exaggerating his health issues as a means to evade prosecution.
On Wednesday, state expert witness Dr. Gregory MacDonald said he saw no reason why Forte can’t travel here from his Florida home and stand trial. He disagreed that Forte has end-stage cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that defense attorneys said was the most notable of Forte’s many health problems.
“I don’t think we’ve seen that type of disease in Mr. Forte at all,” said MacDonald, a Vermont cardiologist who has reviewed Forte’s medical records. “He was doing things that you would not expect.”
The doctor cited accounts of Forte’s travels within Florida and out of state in the past several years, as well as police video that showed Forte doing activities outside the house when he claimed to be homebound.
Material entered into evidence Wednesday included surveillance video filmed by a Florida state law enforcement officer, which showed Forte and his wife running errands up to 30 miles away from their La Belle home in January.
Prosecutors with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office emphasized that he was moving around without seeming difficulty or assistance: visiting an ATM, entering a bank, going to a convenience store, driving about 30 feet within a parking area and spending time inside a department store.
Unlike a couple of doctors who testified for the defense, MacDonald did not believe the mental and physical stress of traveling and being put on trial could be fatal to Forte. “You can never say there’s no chance of somebody dying at any time, but I don’t think there’s a great risk of death.”
To help safeguard Forte’s health if the court ruled him capable of standing trial, MacDonald said the number of hours in court each day could be shortened to prevent exhaustion. And the trial days each week could be lessened. (The case attorneys have estimated that his retrial could take up to two weeks.)
MacDonald said also that Bennington’s health care providers are equipped to take care of Forte should he experience heart issues during trial. On the contrary, a cardiologist for the defense said Tuesday that the local hospital would need to refer him to another facility that specializes in end-stage heart failure.
Forte, who appeared for the March portion of the evidentiary hearing from his home, was absent on Tuesday and Wednesday. His attorneys told Superior Judge Cortland Corsones — who will decide on Forte’s capacity to stand trial — that he was taken to the emergency room last week following a fall and couldn’t attend this week’s proceedings.
His lead attorney, Susan McManus, asked the judge to allow the defense to submit further evidence on Forte’s current condition, rather than close evidence gathering. The prosecution objected, saying the case has dragged on for too long and the defense could keep bringing up new health issues.
“This needs to stop,” said the lead prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Linda Purdy. “Time and time again, Mr. Forte has managed to avoid coming to Vermont and standing trial.”
Corsones denied the state’s request, saying he wants to get the latest relevant information on Forte’s health.
Among the people listening to the discussions remotely was Michele Dinko, 46. Purdy said Dinko has been waiting for a resolution to her sexual assault complaint since the mid-’90s, when the state Supreme Court denied the prosecution’s last challenge to reinstate Forte’s conviction. She gave the Banner permission to publish her name.
Forte’s evidentiary hearing continues for a fifth day on Friday.