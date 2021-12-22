BENNINGTON — The legal question of whether 33-year-old Darren Pronto is competent to stand trial for the fatal slashing of Emily Hamann last January was debated — but not decided — in Bennington Superior Court on Wednesday.
Deputy State’s Attorney Jared Bianchi, who is prosecuting the case against Pronto, requested that a doctor of his choosing be allowed to perform a separate competency evaluation. Prior to a newly passed law, only the defendant’s attorney had the right to submit the competency report.
Pronto is charged with the Jan. 18 murder of 27-year-old Hamann. She was walking along the river path between School and North streets when she was allegedly attacked by Pronto, who slit her neck with a knife. Police picked up Pronto near the scene right after the incident and, according to a police affidavit, he confessed to the killing. As he was being loaded into a police vehicle, a bloody, open knife fell from the pocket of his shorts.
In part because of Hamann’s mother, Kelly Carroll, the Vermont Legislature passed a law in May to allow state’s attorneys to request their own evaluation in incompetency cases. Carroll lobbied for the bill after learning that Pronto had been found incompetent once before for a violent crime. The new law would also notify prosecutors when there’s a change in the custody status of a person found incompetent to stand trial or found not guilty by reason of insanity, and committed to the Department of Mental Health.
Pronto has a long criminal arrest history in Vermont. He has been found incompetent to stand trial as recently as 2017 on charges related to an alleged home invasion, a petty larceny, reporting false information to police and parole violations.
Bianchi, arguing to be allowed to introduce a new competency evaluation on Pronto, said, “Competency remains contested in this case. We have retained a doctor with significant experience in this area to advise us and a separate doctor to conduct the evaluation.
“In light of the many errors in the defense’s last evaluation and the seriousness of the charges, we believe it was the Legislature’s clear intent that the state is given the opportunity to conduct its own evaluation,” he added.
Defense attorney Frederick Bragdon countered that “any new evaluation order would have to be based on ‘reasonableness,’ constitutional parameters of the U.S. and Vermont Constitution.”
Bragdon went on to submit a Vermont Superior Court opinion from Dec. 9, the first resulting from the new law, which addresses what “reasonableness” is in these types of decisions in relation to the new statute.
“There has been an opinion (precedent) now from Chittenden County to give the court guidance in this matter,” Bragdon said. He went on to say that he’s “not arguing on this, one way or the other. In that case, it was found not to be reasonable, but the whole opinion is discussing what ‘reasonableness’ is.”
“What we are asking for is the opportunity to remedy an inherently flawed evaluation and put the resources into this very important case that the Legislature intended us to have,” said Bianchi. “Having a proper evaluation is what needs to occur right now.”
Judge Cortland Corsones asked both attorneys, “Do any other states have a similar law that we have? One would presume that there’s case law out there. Has anybody looked into that at this point?”
Both attorneys told the judge they had not.
Corsones took the issue under advisement and promised a decision “as soon as I can.”