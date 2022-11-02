MANCHESTER — Everyone knows that the value of real estate has skyrocketed since the pandemic. What some might not know is that, in Manchester, property values for the dead are rising, too.
Select Board members approved a package of fee increases for Factory Point Cemetery on Tuesday night. Lot prices and fees at the cemetery had not changed since 2016.
Testifying over Zoom, Doug Kllburn, who worked on the initiative with Public Works Commissioner Jeff Williams and Assistant Zoning Administrator Peter Brabazon, said the goal was to better reflect the cost of labor and materials, without making the cemetery unaffordable for residents.
Conventional lots will increase by $300, to $1,100, while cremation plots will rise $100 each, to $300 for individuals and $700 for families. For comparison, conventional lots at Dellwood are $1,400, while lots are $1,000 for conventional plots and $300 for cremation-size plots in Dorset.
Burials will increase in cost by $100, to $800, as will additional charges for burials on Saturdays and in winter.
Cremation burials will remain $300 during the week, but additional fees will increase by $50 to $150 for weekend and winter committals.
The largest proposed increase is for a headstone guarantee — which will now cost $750, up from $300.
The cost of corner markers for lots has increased significantly, Kilburn said.
The increases are “modest but going the right way in trying to help the cemetery support itself,” Kilburn said.
The board agreed and approved the changes unanimously.