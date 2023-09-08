BENNINGTON — A string of storms moved through Bennington County and other parts of Southern Vermont Thursday night, bringing down trees and electric lines and leaving thousands in the dark.
"There was a fairly strong line of thunder storms that moved through the area last night and generated fairly strong, sustained and gusty winds," said National Weather Service meteorologist Abbey Gant on Friday, noting the strongest were between 9 and 10 p.m. "Certainly the winds were what probably caused the damage."
The NWS declared a hazardous weather outlook Friday for all of southern Vermont and parts of central Vermont, forecasting more storms to move through the region through Monday.
"There is a secondary cold front coming through the area tonight that's going to generate the possibility of some more storms," Gant said Friday. "I don’t believe it’s supposed to be as widespread as what it was yesterday. But there is still that threat that we could have some strong wind gusts and winds that would cause damage."
The NWS's official hazardous weather outlook advised, "There is a chance of thunderstorms Saturday, Sunday and Monday, mainly during the afternoon to evening hours each day. Storms will be capable of heavy downpours that could result in localized flooding of urban, poor drainage and low lying areas with isolated flash flooding possible."
For updated forecasts visit https://www.weather.gov/aly/.
Green Mountain Power crews worked throughout Friday to restore power to much of Bennington County hit by Thursday night's storms storms. Bennington and Pownal were particularly hard-hit.
According to GMP, about 8,300 customers statewide had no power on Friday morning following the heavy storms. While the eastern side of the state was impacted, towns in Bennington County took the worst of it.
There were more than 1,800 customers in Bennington without power Friday morning; 1,100 in Pownal; 577 in Shaftsbury, 339 in Sunderland, 230 in Manchester and 221 in Arlington. Shortly after noon, power had been restored to about half of the outage locations, but remained highest in Bennington County. Outages numbers declined throughout the day Friday.
In addition, damage from the storms was visible throughout the area, with trees down around Bennington.
Gant said people should be on alert for upcoming storms, particularly those with outdoor plans this weekend.
"Make sure you keep eyes to the sky. If it starts to look ugly and really dark, try to move inside," she said. Other advice: Make sure you are in a place where you have cell phone service to receive alerts of severe weather from the NWS; and if lightning moves in and there is no indoor shelter, "at least get in your car and get out of harms way."
"Lightning can be fatal. If you’re outside and you see the lightning strike, be sure you take cover," Gant said. She offered the informal saying: "When thunder roars, go indoors."
"If you hear thunder, lightening is close enough to harm you … get in your car if not a building."
The good news is the recent heat wave should be easing up.
"We should be starting toward the end of it," Gant said. She predicted a warm Friday, but said after the upcoming secondary cold front moves through Friday night, "we should start getting some cooler temperatures in here and gradually moving towards normal heading into next week."