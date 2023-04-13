BENNINGTON — Darren Pronto, the suspected killer of a young mother in Bennington in early 2021, will be released from the Department of Mental Health’s custody on Monday.
In a two-hour hearing Thursday morning in Bennington District Court, Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady accepted a notice of custody transfer from the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) to the Department of Corrections (DOC.) The transfer back to jail will trigger an automatic reinstatement of the dormant murder charge Pronto faces for the brutal, mid-morning slashing death of Emily Hamann, 26, along the Riverwalk in Bennington in January 2021.
Attending the hearing via video link from the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Montpelier, Pronto sat silently in a hunting cap and t-shirt as a DMH lawyer, Robert Backus, presented witnesses to explain the DMH decision to discharge Pronto from the department's custody.
Missy McGibney, the Director of Social Services and a direct-care social worker at the hospital where Pronto has resided since December, stated that Pronto had no issues during his confinement, was fully cooperative in all programs, and participated in his treatments and medication regimen without any problems. She also stated in her testimony that Pronto could advocate for himself and that she felt Pronto would have no issues once he’s transferred to prison as long as he stayed on his medications.
“There’s nothing we’re doing here that can’t be done there,” she said.
A second witness, Alexandra Nerenberg, a Care Management Director for the DMH, confirmed in her testimony that meetings between the DMH and the DOC have already occurred, with another scheduled for Friday and again on Monday. According to Neremberg, those meetings are to ensure a seamless transition in Pronto’s treatment, including all medications and counseling, and direct communication between Pronto’s current hospital doctor and the new one at the prison facility.
After reviewing all the testimony, McDonald-Cady took a brief recess before approving the discharge and custody transfer. She also confirmed that Pronto will now be held without bail on his original criminal charges, including the murder of Hamann, which was spelled out in a groundbreaking stipulation last December between prosecutors, defense, DOC, and DMH. The first-of-its-kind stipulation allows Pronto, after being found incompetent to stand trial by the court, to receive acute care treatment at the mental hospital for a renewable 90-day period while still maintaining his criminal charges in a dormant-like state until and if he is discharged. That discharge happens Monday.
“We are hoping this stipulation can serve as a model in these types of cases,” Jared Bianchi, Assistant State’s Attorney in Bennington, told the Banner. “This goes a long way in keeping communities safe while protecting the needs of a defendant who might be struggling with mental health issues.”
The stipulation between all sides sent Pronto to the hospital after several experts found him incompetent to stand trial last December, but contained triggers that automatically resume the standing charges in the case, including the “hold without bail,” in the event that DMH discharges Pronto. Concerns from the families of victims of violent crimes, including in this case, led to the stipulation between all sides. Pronto was released from DMH custody once before, only to be let out into the community. He was later charged with other violent incidents, including Emily Hamann’s murder months after his release.
A second option was also allowed in the stipulation and open to DMH, allowing them to transfer Pronto to a mid-level, residential community treatment facility in Middlesex. According to their testimony, DMH felt that there would be no further benefit to Pronto to keep him there.
Kelly Carroll, the mother of Emily Hamann and an advocate for changes to the way DMH operates within the criminal justice system, attended the hearing in the front row, as she always does as a way to keep Emily’s story alive and her family’s search for justice prominent in the community.
“I think they just don’t know what to do with him,” Carroll said. “I hope this time he goes on trial and is finally held accountable for what he’s done so there can be justice for Emily. I think many in mental health in Vermont have rose-colored glasses on when it comes to people like Pronto. They won’t be happy until he’s eventually re-released into the community to hurt others. I’d love to see some kind of safety mandate within the DMH regulations, but I’m not sure that will happen anytime soon.
"It sometimes feels like this will never end," she said.
Carroll is part of a working group hoping to change some laws surrounding violent crimes involving mental health. She was instrumental in passing a bill allowing prosecutors to request a mental health competency examination with their expert instead of relying on a defense-picked expert. That happened in this case — the prosecution was able to choose an expert to evaluate Pronto — for the first time in Vermont's criminal justice history last year. She also advocated for the passage of Act 57 during the previous legislative session, a law that puts a new system in place, allowing for the notification of families in violent crimes when a defendant is released from custody. Pronto had been hospitalized after being criminally charged in another case before Emily’s murder, then returned to the community without the knowledge of public safety officials.
In her decision, McDonald-Cady confirmed that Pronto is no longer a candidate for acute care as defined by DMH officials. She also felt confident that Pronto would not be at risk of “declining” in his mental capacities as long as his medication and counseling is readily available at the prison. She officially vacated her December 7, 2022, order transferring custody to DMH and officially renewed his dormant homicide case.
It was not immediately apparent whether attorneys for Pronto would again seek a new competency evaluation or whether they might pursue an insanity defense in the future, as was hinted at last year. The Banner reached out to Pronto’s defense attorney in the murder case, Frederick Bragdon, but did not get a response to either question by press time. While leaving the courtroom, Bianchi said, “We will now continue this case going forward.”
There will be a status hearing in the renewed murder case within 30 days. Pronto will officially be transferred to DOC custody Monday.