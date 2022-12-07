BENNINGTON — The long, sad saga of a brutal midday murder in Bennington in 2021 came to a head Wednesday morning when the accused murderer was found not competent to stand trial and committed to the state’s mental hospital for treatment.
Darren Pronto, 34, accused in the January 2021 killing of a young mother along the Riverwalk in downtown Bennington, will be confined to the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Montpelier for 90 days, the maximum allowed by Vermont law, with the possibility of further 90-day extensions to follow.
The Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) will immediately take over custody of Pronto from the Department of Corrections Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where he has been held since his arrest minutes after allegedly killing Emily Hamann, 26, by slashing her throat with a folding knife.
DMH will have the option of sending Pronto to a step-down facility, the Middlesex Therapeutic Community Residence, if they deem him not to need further inpatient-level hospital care, but will be required to notify the court if they are considering his release, allowing for the resumption of the murder charge.
In a first for Vermont, all sides in the case agreed — after three separate court-ordered psychiatric evaluations came to the same conclusion that Pronto could not stand trial for the murder of Hamann because of significant mental health issues — to a stipulation and order of confinement, allowing for the seamless transition from the criminal case to a secure treatment facility without dismissing the criminal case. This stipulation allows Pronto’s case to be restarted immediately if he is released from the care of DMH, including being held in prison without bail instead of being released into the community. The stipulation was the brainchild of Deputy State’s Attorney Jared Bianchi, who saw the need for treatment and tried to balance that with the safety of the public.
“This is a fair resolution,” said Erica Marthage, Bennington County’s State’s Attorney, soon after the hearing ended. “I think we were able to achieve something that we couldn’t have otherwise. I would hope that this creates a model for what we could be doing at that intersection of mental health and criminal behavior. We have an ongoing responsibility to public safety. Clearly, this is an individual with mental illness that has demonstrated that he’s a danger to the community.
“The best-case scenario is that Emily’s murder never happened, but now that it has, we need to look at how we treat someone like this while still protecting the public from harm," she said.
After finding Pronto to be incompetent to stand trial, Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary officially suspended the murder case as “inactive” while allowing his hold without bail status to be reinstated if and when the DMH decides to release him. There was some back-and-forth as to whether the court can legally suspend the hold without bail when and if Pronto is released, but McDonald-Cary felt the issue was one for the DOC to address when and if the time comes.
Pronto was a no-show at the hearing. He refused transportation to the courthouse, and refused to attend the hearing via video link from the correctional facility.
“The court is satisfied that we can inactivate the criminal case and the hold until that point when DMH releases him from custody,” McDonald-Cary said.
Marthage, much like Emily’s mom Kelly Carroll, feels that ultimately there needs to be a legislative cornerstone that allows for these types of cases to go forward the way this has on a state level, but is grateful that for now all sides worked hard at finding common ground to make this work without endangering the safety of the community.
“This outcome, for now, presents an opportunity for the state to continue to monitor the case. This is not just a signed order, and then we’re out of the loop. We are the protector of public safety," Marthage said. "It is on us to keep an eye on an individual that may be dangerous. If it’s due to mental illness, this could be a model for how to go forward. You don’t just disregard someone with mental illness by throwing them in jail, but DMH doesn’t have a focus on public safety. We do. This agreement demonstrates how these different agencies can collaborate outside the box.”
“I’m grateful that the charges were not dismissed,” said Carroll. “The important thing to remember is that competency is not a medical diagnosis. It is fluid. I don’t think this is over. I believe very strongly that Vermont needs a different system, maybe a hub and spoke program as we do with methadone, that type of intervention and prevention in place before people become another Darren Pronto. He clearly is a danger to others.”
“It’s an interim resolution,” Pronto’s defense attorney Frederick Bragdon said after the hearing concluded. “Now the Department of Mental Health will attempt to address his mental health needs. Ultimately, that would ideally restore his competency, and then, it will all begin again."
Hamann was walking alone along the Riverwalk in downtown Bennington just before noon on Jan. 18, 2021, when police say Pronto jumped her and cut her throat after lying in wait. He was stopped by police a short distance from the murder scene, carrying a folding pocket knife covered in blood. Pronto was allegedly released from DMH custody after he was deemed incompetent to stand trial in an earlier assault case in Pownal in 2018. He was released from the hospital just months before murdering Hamann in broad daylight.
“I’m hopeful for the future,” Carroll said before she left the courthouse. “And I’m very grateful he’s not coming home to Pownal.”