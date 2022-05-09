BENNINGTON — A Bennington man who stabbed a young mother to death as she walked along Riverwalk in January 2021 will appear in court for a competency hearing in August.
Darren Pronto, whose case prompted a legislative change in how Vermont courts test and evaluate defendants for competency, has been through a state-sanctioned evaluation. The goal is to determine if he is capable of standing trial for the brutal killing of Emily Hamann.
Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones in January ordered Darren Pronto to undergo a second competency evaluation after the Vermont Legislature amended state law to require a defendant to submit to a second “reasonable mental examination by a psychiatrist or other expert when a court-ordered examiner reports that a defendant is not competent to stand trial.”
Pronto was ordered to undergo a second evaluation by a doctor chosen by the state to determine if he is competent to stand trial for murder. That evaluation has now taken place.
State’s Attorney Erica Marthage, appearing Monday via video link, told the court that the official report would be completed within two weeks. She also informed the court that the doctor who administered the test, Dr. Claire Gilligan, is currently on sabbatical and will return in August. Marthage then asked for a full-day, mid-August competency hearing to be set.
As of press time, no exact date had been set.
Hamann was walking along the Riverwalk in downtown Bennington in January 2021 when Pronto, lying in wait, allegedly jumped her and cut her throat.