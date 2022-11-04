BENNINGTON — The competency saga of accused killer Darren Pronto is coming to a head next week in an all-day hearing in Bennington, with dueling competency reports from both sides taking center stage.
Pronto, 34, has pleaded not guilty to the brutal slaying of Emily Hamann in January 2021. Hamann was attacked with a knife while on the Riverwalk trail between North and School streets. The attack was witnessed by a visiting home health nurse who had just left the nearby residence of a client. The witness described Hamann walking past Pronto, who gave chase, tackling Hamann to the ground. Hamann’s throat was slashed as she lay on her back with Pronto allegedly on top of her, holding her arms down. Hamann died shortly after being transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
According to the witness, Pronto walked toward North Street after the attack, where a Bennington Police officer stopped him. Pronto allegedly told the police officer questioning him, "I did my share and assaulted her” and, “I did what I did.”
Pronto then allegedly resisted arrest and was brought to the ground. After searching the right front pocket of his cargo shorts, police found a folding knife. The knife was thrown several feet away from Pronto’s reach during the arrest. The knife opened as it hit the ground, revealing a reddish-brown stain on the blade. He was immediately handcuffed. It is still unclear whether Pronto knew Hamann.
He is charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Pronto’s defense team filed a motion for a competency hearing on his behalf in June 2021. That evaluation took place two months later, but was not completed because Pronto refused to cooperate. A second court-ordered psychiatric evaluation took place that October, which the Vermont Department of Mental Health completed. The report concluded that Pronto was not mentally competent to stand trial.
Nine days after that evaluation was released, prosecutors filed a motion for a separate evaluation with their own chosen doctor on the grounds that the original report had “readily identifiable errors,” suffered from “shortcomings and irregularities” and “neglected evaluative tools that could have assisted in Pronto’s competency to stand trial.” Defense attorney Frederick Bragdon objected to the new evaluation on the grounds that it removed Pronto’s guaranteed constitutional rights.
A new, updated law bolstered the state’s case for a new evaluation, allowing prosecutors to hire their own expert in cases of defendants using an insanity defense. Prior to the new law, defendants could find their own experts, but prosecutors were barred from doing the same. Some victims in criminal cases criticized this as “expert shopping” to evade prosecution.
Hamann’s mother, Kelly Carroll, was among the people who lobbied for the law. She got involved after learning that Pronto has been found incompetent to stand trial in a separate case in 2018. He was hospitalized and released back into the community soon after.
The judge in the Hamann case, Cortland Corsones, ordered the new evaluation for Pronto, which took place in January 2022.
Whether Pronto can stand trial will come down to a scheduled all-day hearing next week and how the new judge in the case, Kerry McDonald-Cary, interprets both competency reports and any testimony by experts and other witnesses in regard to Pronto’s mental state.
Pronto has been held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield since his arrest. He so far has refused to appear at any hearings, either in person or on a video feed. It is unclear whether he will appear at next Wednesday’s hearing.