BENNINGTON — About 117 households — including 71 children — are living in Bennington County motels, and somewhere around 50 to 70 people are living outside, without a home, an advocate told the Select Board on Monday.
Project Alliance, a broad group of social service organizations formed following a leadership summit in March to focus largely on the region and state’s acute substance abuse crisis, has been meeting regularly to look at related issues like housing and homelessness, health care needs and more, said Alliance participant John Rogers of Pathways.
Rogers is heading up an Alliance subcommittee focused on housing and the homeless situation in the region. He noted that 66 people were evicted from local motels on June 1 when funding for that program was halted; lawmakers later restored funding through April 1, 2024, allowing some motel residents more time to find housing alternatives.
Rogers said a letter went out to motel residents two weeks ago letting them know they can stay, but must takes steps to seek more permanent housing arrangements.
“We are going to help them help themselves,” Rogers told the Select Board.
At the same time, he added, the subcommittee has taken significant steps to ease the homelessness crisis in Bennington, including:
• Street outreach, which was the group’s first priority. That included getting the homeless connected with counseling and the support needed to get and stay healthy. He is hoping for additional state funding for this work.
• Creating a community services flyer to enable people to quickly find services — to know who to call for food, medical care and more. That flyer has been created and circulated.
• Phones. Rogers said it’s a challenge for people living on the streets to access needed services without telephones. He said the subcommittee secured 10 phones with two months of service each.
• Showers. The Bennington Recreation Center at 655 Gage St. now provides a site for showers, with towels, soap and shampoo. People use a punch card to access the showers. “If you’ve ever lived outside for a long period of time, that’s a big deal,” Rogers said.
Select Board Chair Jeannie Jenkins said she appreciated the work and progress of the subcommittee.
"Now we have a number of initiatives that have strong leadership, that can function on their own and can serve us really well," she said Tuesday. She said Rogers' briefing to the Select Board keeps the community informed of the efforts, and might enable and encourage others to get involved.
Rogers said the subcommittee continues to work on a proposal for a warming shelter in the county.
In addition, the group is moving forward with a proposal to expand and repurpose the Thatcher House family shelter and convert a motel to provide about 50 units of permanent housing for the unhoused in Bennington County, and ensure services are available for those residents. He said real estate developers Hale Resources is spearheading that planning.
Jenkins said she welcomes those new options — expanded shelter capacity, as well as permanent units. She said a housing study found that Bennington needs about 1,000 units of new housing at all price and rental levels. This latest recommendation from the Alliance subcommittee takes a step toward meeting that need.
Rogers said the previous threat that all of the residents of motel housing would be evicted this summer created an emergency focus on the problems of homelessness. Being given the additional months until April 1 has eased the crisis, but he added, “We want to keep momentum, we want to keep focus on this.”