BENNINGTON — Princess Margaret of Bennington, aka spoiled “Town Cat,” lives a stress-free life in the Town Office building.
She gets three treats in the morning, then at about 2 or 3 o'clock, she gets three more.
Margaret, or Maggie for short, was adopted in June 2012 from Second Chance Animal Shelter in Arlington and is now about 10 years old. She has lived in the Town Office on South Street since her adoption by previous Town Clerk Tim Corcoran.
“We’ve actually had cats in the office since 1999. We used to have an orange cat named Buddy that showed up on the front porch,” said Town Clerk Cassie Barbeau. That was in the early 2000s. Buddy was an indoor and outdoor cat and was hard to keep inside. Unfortunately, he got out during an evening meeting and was hit by a car, she said.
“But that gave Tim the pet bug for having pets in the office.”
Then came Frankie and Johnny, also from Second Chance Animal Shelter. And now Maggie.
Barbeau is her unofficial caretaker, personally fielding all her expenses — food, kitty litter, vet bills.
“I’m not going to charge the taxpayers for it,” she said.
She even comes in on Sundays to give Maggie fresh water and change the litter box. If Barbeau is away, Assistant Town Clerk Kayla Thompson stops in to look after the Town Cat.
Princess Margaret of Bennington has many names in addition to Maggie and Town Cat, including Mags and Fat Mags.
“She’s pretty curvaceous,” Barbeau said. “She doesn’t miss many meals.”
Maggie can usually be found curled up, cozy and napping, in her bed by the window in the building's front entrance.