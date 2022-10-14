POWNAL — Wildstone Farm will be preserved as farmland after a grant-funded conservation easement and purchase of development rights, the Vermont Land Trust announced recently.
Donald Campbell, Southwest Region project director for the Land Trust, said the farm owners, John and Joy Primmer, wanted to sell the development rights to the property and preserve it permanently for agricultural uses. He said the Primmer farm encompasses nearly 21 acres off Schenkar Road.
“Although the farm is relatively isolated, it is one of only four medium-sized vegetable farms that produce the bulk of locally grown vegetables for southern Bennington County,” Campbell said.
The land is on the western side of The Dome in the Green Mountains and “situated on a terrace of rich, well-drained soils with ample access to water for irrigation, good solar exposure and robust air circulation,” he said.
VEGETABLES, LIVESTOCK
The farm also raises livestock, and the Primmers “have been pioneers in Vermont's organic vegetable growing community, and Wildstone Farm has been a certified organic vegetable operation since 1989,” he said.
Reached by phone Friday, John Primmer said the couple has thought about preserving the farmland for some time. He said they “feel we are stewards of the land” during their ownership, and want to secure the farm and its prime agricultural land into the future.
Primmer said the current real estate market illustrates how attractive Vermont farmland can be to homebuilders and other developers.
SEVERAL IN POWNAL
Campbell said the Land Trust has worked to preserve other Pownal farmland, as well, including Keith Armstrong’s farm on Route 7, the former Dodge family farmland — recently purchased by the Gardner family, who are farmers; the Vermont portion of the McMahon farm; farmland conserved by the Palmer family, and a farm once owned and conserved by the University of Vermont, also now owned by the Gardner family.
The Primmers have made their living off their farm for decades, Campbell said, adding, “It is quite high elevation — 1,400 feet — but faces south and has adequate irrigation from a ram pump in the stream. ... John and Joy have been at the forefront of organic agriculture in Vermont since the 1980s, serving on boards and committees throughout that time. They are founding board members and an ongoing, original vendor of the Bennington Farmers Market.”
The Land Trust also has been involved in two large easement donations in Pownal and the mostly wooded former Pownal Tanning Co. land along the Hoosic River, now used as a town forest for recreational purposes.
Total land conserved by Land Trust in Pownal is 2,183 acres, Campbell said, or about 7 percent of the town.
“Statewide, the Land Trust has conserved about 11 percent of the private land but although Pownal is below that average, the parcels that are conserved in Pownal are incredibly significant,” he said.
The Land Trust applied for and will receive a grant from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board for funds to purchase the development rights of the Primmer property.
Campbell said the Land Trust doesn't announce the purchase price for development rights in preservation agreements, but said that the value for a given property is determined through an appraisal.
He said in a letter to the Pownal Select Board that the town plan, local zoning regulations and the county’s regional plan “all indicate support for the continued use of these properties for agriculture. Therefore, these projects are deemed in compliance with local and regional planning and zoning requirements.”