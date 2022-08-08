I did ask the Man clerk about early voting. She said, "Absentee ballots are still being requested and returned, so I have not reviewed the statistics." Not much of a quote....so left it out....
BENNINGTON – Voters heading to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the Vermont primary face decisions in several races for statewide and federal offices, including the U.S. House and Senate, lieutenant governor, and attorney general's office.
Locally, the most high-profile Bennington County primary is the three-way race for the Democratic nomination for county sheriff – with Joel Howard of Pownal, Beau Alexander of Shaftsbury and James Gulley Sr. of Bennington all seeking to replace outgoing Sheriff Chad Schmidt.
There also are two candidates for the Democratic nomination for high bailiff, including incumbent Frederick Gilbar and Will Greer, both of Bennington.
Bennington Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said Monday, “Early voting has been a bit heavier than a usual state primary. I attribute that to the postcards that the Secretary of State sent out.”
State voters were mailed postcards by the Secretary of State’s office with information and instructions on how to request an early ballot.
In Bennington County, State’s Attorney Erica Marthage, incumbent state Sens. Dick Sears and Brian Campion, probate judge candidate Lon McClintock, assistant judge candidates Mary Frost and Brian Peat, and the candidates for state representative in Bennington County districts are all unopposed on the Democratic or Republican primary ballots.
For statewide or federal contests, there are three Democrats running for U.S. Senate to replace outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy. They are Isaac Evans-Frantz of Brattleboro, Niki Thran, an emergency room physician from central Vermont, and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.
Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, and physician Louis Meyers are seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. representative to replace Welch.
Charlie Kimbell, Patricia Preston, Kitty Toll and David Zuckerman are seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor; Sarah Copeland Hanzas, John Odum and Chris Winters are seeking the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State, and Rory Thibault and Charity Clark are seeking the Democratic nod for attorney general.
There are no other statewide Democratic primary contests on the ballot.
On the Republican ballot, Gerald Malloy, Mermel Myers and Christina Nolan are seeking the nonmination for U.S. Senator; Liam Madden, Ericka Bundy Redic and Anya Tynio are seeking the nomination for U.S. representative; Gov. Phil Scott, Stephen Bellows and Peter Duval are seeking the nomination for governor; Joe Benning and Gregory Thayer are competing for the party’s lietenant governor nomination.
While all voting in the state must end at 7 p.m. Tuesday, some starting times are later that Bennington’s 7 a.m.
For information, contact your town clerk’s office or check an interactive polling place map on the Secretary of State’s site.