Price Chopper/Market 32 is voluntarily recalling 9.9-ounce Full Circle Microwave Butter Popcorn with UPC 36800 40609, as well as 8.7-ounce Full Circle Microwave Salted Popcorn with UPC 36800 40611. The market said that the product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the packaging. For those who do not have a milk allergy, Price Chopper said, there is no health risk.
Customers who purchased these products can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, visit gilstermarylee.com or call 618-826-2361, or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
Some customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, the supermarket chain said.