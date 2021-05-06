BENNINGTON — Preparations are being made in Bennington for Monday’s planned sendoff of 40 National Guard members on overseas deployment.
The troops, from Southern Vermont, New York and Massachusetts, are members of Bravo Troop (Black Jack) of the 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment, based at the Bennington Armory.
They’ll be joining a NATO peacekeeping force which has been stationed in the Republic of Kosovo since war broke out between ethnic Albanians and the government of what is now Serbia in 1998-99.
State Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington 2-2, reached out to the Bennington Select Board last month with plans to give the troops a patriotic send-off worthy of their service. Police, fire and other emergency responders, as well as veterans organizations and other groups, are participating or supporting the effort.
The Bennington Select Board has moved its regularly scheduled Monday meeting to 6:30 p.m. from 6 p.m. to accommodate the send-off. “We ask that you join us as we line the street from South Street to North Street to see them off,” the board said Thursday in its meeting warning.
At WBTN-AM, Lee Dufresne said the radio station is available for residents who want to record public service announcements for broadcast ahead of the sendoff.
“We would also love to connect with some people and broadcast via the phone during the event,” Dufresne said. “We can take callers on the air and talk about the event as it unfolds. We will cue up some patriotic songs and take requests for the troops from loved ones and friends.”
Listeners can tune in at 1370 AM or click the live tab on the website at wbtnam.org, Dufresne said, and callers may dial 802-442-1010 and 802-442-2934 during the event.
About 30 of the Guard members are from communities in this corner of Southern Vermont or from nearby New York or Massachusetts towns, Morrissey said, adding that they are men and women from Bravo Troop (Black Jack) of the 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment, based at the armory.
They will leave from the armory at 6 p.m., Morrissey said, and will move through the Four Corners and up North Street out of Bennington.