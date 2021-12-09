BENNINGTON — Before and after they were lewdly interrupted by a “Zoom bombing” on Tuesday night, the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Board of Directors was treated to something far more sedate: a first look at the supervisory union’s next budget.
The first draft of the SVSU’s fiscal 2023 spending plan for the year starting July 1 proposes a budget of $30,456,861 — a 2.59 percent increase that would add $768,425 in spending.
As SVSU Director of Finance and Operations Renee Gordon outlined for the board, the draft plan provides a 2.65 percent increase in salaries, a 7.08 percent increase in benefits, and a 10.71 percent increase in contracted services.
Many of those services have been for mental and emotional health supports for students, as the district has not been able to fill vacant positions to address those significant pandemic-related needs.
“In terms of mental health needs, we’ve contracted and hired counselors and clinicians. It’s hard to find enough good people for the needs of our community at this moment,” Kate Abbott, interim director of student services, said.
Abbott said the district is using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars to pay for those supports rather than building them into the budget.
“Last year, we had one board-certified behavioral analyst. This year we have four, and they’re all absolutely flat-out busy,” Abbott said.
But she also said students are steadily recovering from the isolation and anxiety brought on by the pandemic.
“We are seeing students start to regulate, and we are seeing some successes,” she said. “We are seeing children being resilient and starting to recover.”
The proposed 2.65 percent increase in salaries reflects collectively bargained raises for teachers, education support personnel and non-union workers that were approved by the board this past summer, Gordon said.
Those include a three-year, 4.5 percent total increase for teachers, a two-year 2.5 increase for support personnel, and a one-year 3 percent increase for non-union workers. All were unanimously approved by the board of directors June 23.
The expected 7.08 percent increase in benefits costs reflects projected increases in health insurance rates of between 2.8 and 5.2 percent, depending upon the plan, Gordon explained. Most of the SVSU’s employees subscribe to the “Gold CDHP” plan, which is set to increase premiums 5.2 percent in FY 2023, Gordon said.
Those rates are collectively bargained at the state level under a recent change in state law.
A projected 14.56 percent increase in operations costs worth $72,072 reflects a possible move by the SVSU’s central office to the Bennington Brush complex in downtown Bennington and out of the former Beech Street School on South Stream Road, Gordon said.
The supervisory union spent $23.1 million in fiscal 2021, $23.6 million in fiscal 2020 and $23.3 million in fiscal 2019.