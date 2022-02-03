Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Periods of rain and freezing rain. Significant icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain and freezing rain. Significant icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.