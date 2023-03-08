POWNAL — One question following the annual Pownal election is, what’s next for the town constable position?
Edwin “Eddie” Pascucci won a two-year term as constable Tuesday, ousting incumbent Leo Haggerty on a vote of 172 to 110.
However, the Select Board had placed a request on the annual ballot asking voters to eliminate the constable job as an elected position and make it an appointed position, serving at the discretion of the board.
Voters rejected that request Tuesday on a vote of 193 in favor and 222 against.
In two other constable-related questions placed on the ballot by the Select Board, voters rejected (212 to 195) giving the board authority to appoint a constable and a second constable if needed, and voted in favor (314 to 99) of authorizing the constable to perform law enforcement duties if certified to do so.
Town officials said Wednesday that the situation is likely to be discussed during an upcoming Select Board meeting but is not yet on the agenda for Thursday.
Board members have said they placed the constable questions on the ballot as part of consideration of all policing and cost options for Pownal, which now relies on the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department.
The town contracts to have Sheriff Department deputies patrol 30 hours per week in Pownal, costing about $80,000 annually. The contracts, which run through June 30, are renewed at the start of each fiscal year, July 1.
Pascucci said in campaign Facebook posts last month that he has experience in security and in security management, as a Superior Court officer, and as coordinator of a Neighborhood Watch program.
He has an associate’s degree in criminal justice and has lived in Pownal for 22 years.
BUDGET PASSES
Also on the ballot Tuesday were three open seats on the Select Board, but Michael Gardner, Bryan Harris and Robert Jarvis were all unopposed for new terms, Town Clerk Julie Weber said.
Gardner was reelected to a three-year term, while the other board members were elected to one-year terms.
Delinquent Tax Collector Ellen Strohmaier and town Moderator Timothy Holbrook also were reelected without opposition.
The town general fund and highway budgets for fiscal 2024 passed easily. The town budget was approved on a vote of 308 to 114, while the highway budget was approved 336 to 88.
General fund appropriations were requested at $1,215,500, of which $665,586 would be raised by local taxes and $208,514 would come from undesignated surplus funds.
For the road budget, the appropriation requested by the Select Board is $1,462,090, of which $876,967 is to be raised from taxes and $163,573 would come from undesignated surplus funds.
The budget totals also include non-property tax revenue, state or federal funding, and grants.
In addition, 24 other separate funding requests on the annual warning totaled $291,740. All were approved by voters Tuesday.