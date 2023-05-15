POWNAL — Town officials are expressing frustration at the speed of the state Department of Public Safety’s response to calls for demolition of the former Green Mountain Race Track grandstand.
Meeting Thursday, the Select Board read excepts from communications from state officials to the town and to the track property owner, Stephen Soler, managing partner of Green Mountain Race Track, LLC.
Board Chairman Michael Gardner said the DPS in late April issued the owner an order to secure the fire-gutted grandstand with 6-foot high industrial fencing by May 30 and to hire a licensed structural engineer to examine and report on the damaged building by June 15.
However, the local officials said they were under the impression a demolition order was pending.
The interior of the vacant four-story grandstand building was destroyed during a suspicious fire in September 2020.
NO RESPONSE
Gardner said the state, like the town, has not received recent responses from Soler, a Connecticut resident, to the DPS orders or other communications. Local officials said shortly after the fire that Soler seemed ready to work with the town toward a solution, but he later could not be reached.
“I think we’ve dubbed around with this long enough,” Gardner said Thursday.
He added that personnel from the state Division of Fire Safety did a good job investigating the fire and the damaged structure, and had indicated they believed the building should be demolished, but that decisions on the state’s response are in the hands “of higher ups” in the Department of Public Safety.
The board decided Thursday to ask local emergency response personnel, including state and county law enforcement officials, to help make the town’s case for a demolition order to the office of DPS Commissioner Jennifer Morrison.
“At what point would they order demolition?” asked board member Bryan Harris.
“I think we’re there,” Gardner responded. He said the state seemed poised for more decisive action “a couple months ago, but nothing happened.”
Soler had previously been directed to secure the grandstand from entry, but has not complied, officials said.
Board member Harry “Jamie” Percey noted that the building remains unsecured and open to intruders, adding, "Somebody is going to get hurt.”
FURTHER ACTON
In an April 24 notice sent to Soler and released by the board, Commissioner Morrison noted that further actions and orders could be forthcoming from the DPS, including involving financial penalties, if the owner does not comply with the orders for fencing and a structural review.
She wrote, “Upon review of the structural engineering report, further enforcement action may be considered,” later adding, “Failure to comply with these orders within the time specified may subject you to additional enforcement action pursuant [to provisions of state law], including injunctive relief and financial penalties.”
State officials did not immediately respond Monday on the possibility of a demolition order for the grandstand.
In Division of Fire Safety reports on the previously vacant grandstand -- a structure that dates to the former track’s opening for thoroughbred racing in 1963 – it was described as “in a serious state of disrepair and neglect and has become a nuisance attraction to the public at large.”
TO LOBBY STATE
The board decided Thursday to schedule a meeting with the town’s attorney, Robert Fisher, to discuss the town’s options and potential liabilities if it participates in an effort to have the structure demolished.
Board members also said they’ll urge emergency and law enforcement personnel to lobby DPS officials to move quickly to resolve the matter.
The former race track grandstand, which is visible from Route 7 to traffic entering the state from Massachusetts, was gutted by an early morning fire Sept. 16, 2020, However, the blackened cement, steel and concrete block structure remains standing.
Fire investigators said the blaze was likely related to youths partying inside the vacant and unsecured grandstand, sometimes setting campfires on the cement floors.
Estimates for a demolition and cleanup have ranged from several hundred thousand dollars to more than $1 million, in part because of the known presence of asbestos and possibly other hazardous materials.
LONG DORMANT
Horse racing meets became less profitable by the 1970s at Green Mountain and later were abandoned. The Pownal track switched to greyhound racing in the mid-1970s before closing for good in 1991.
The property was then sold at auction in 1992 to the late John Tietgens, of Clarksburg, Mass., and he made several attempts to revive horse racing there but those proved unsuccessful.
Tietgens sold the track property in 2004 to a group of investors called Progress Partners, and it now is owned by Green Mountain Race Track, LLC.