POWNAL — Work on the new Pownal town office building shifted into a higher gear Wednesday when a crane began setting modular sections of the building onto the prepared foundation.
“We are really excited,” said Select Board Chairwoman Angie Rawling at the project site, which is just south of the current cramped town office building — a confining structure the town has long sought to replace.
Setting the modular pieces in place is expected to take several days, with interior and exterior finishing work to follow.
The modular sections are expected to be ready for occupancy during the fall, board members have said, while a historic, circa-1840s schoolhouse will be moved to the building site from nearby North Pownal Road and attached to the modular wings in the spring.
Voters approved the $865,000 project in March, with $600,000 coming from a bond, $175,000 from a town office building fund and $90,000 from undesignated surplus funds in the town budget.
Pownal has considered options for a new town office and meeting center for more than 20 years. During that period a number of sites, some with existing structures, and several funding options were considered.
One earlier proposal for a $1 million town building at the same site — the location of the former Bartels Lodge on Center Street — was rejected by voters.
The current 1,500-square-foot office building dates to 1928 and has an addition dating to the 1970s. It has cramped meeting space and very little room to separate the town departments from one another.
The structure also lacks a full basement and has mold issues under the addition estimated to be costly to address.
The new town building will have a 3,678-square-foot main floor and about 1,063 square feet of space for a town history center and storage.
The town has owned the Bartels building lot since 2005, and it has been clear since the vacant former lodging house sustained fire and water damage, and was later demolished by the town.
A team of town officials — Select Board member and Zoning Administrator Mike Gardner, town Executive Assistant Tim Darter, builders Eric Marceau and Aaron Gilbert, and Select Board liaison Rebecca Dragon —is acting as its own project manager.
They are working with a number of subcontractors, including Gilbert, excavation contractor Mike Connor, Hos Cot Builders and others.
The modular sections were constructed and delivered to the site by Preferred Building Systems, of New Hampshire.