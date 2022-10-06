POWNAL — Some Pownal town Facebook page followers thought it had to be an election law violation of some kind — when campaign statements from Bennington County Sheriff’s candidate Joel Howard began showing up among normal town news and meeting posts.
A few emailed the Banner, seeking clarification or to expose what they saw as a possible violation.
After being notified by the Banner of the situation and the complaints we received, town Executive Assistant Tara Parks said she tracked down the cause.
“After looking into who approved those posts, I got to the bottom of it,” Parks said in an email Thursday afternoon. “Years ago, when we started this Facebook page, a local photographer was made admin on the page because [the person] was going to post pictures of town sponsored events on there. Recently, [the person] started getting notifications again for the page for some reason, and ... had forgotten it was even a town Facebook page so just started hitting ‘approve’ on these posts.”
Parks said she called the person, who “profusely apologized and is actually quite embarrassed by it. It was definitely an oversight, and I really appreciate people having people give me a heads up so I could address it and prevent it from happening in the future.”
Parks termed the situation “an incredibly honest mistake which is now resolved.”
Contacted earlier Thursday, Howard said he was surprised to hear of campaign posts for him on the town site and didn’t understand how they landed there.
Parks said the posts would be removed from the town Facebook page.