pownal posting

An image from the Pownal town Facebook page. Campaign statement posts that appeared on the town page recently spurred complaints to the Banner.

 Facebook photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

POWNAL — Some Pownal town Facebook page followers thought it had to be an election law violation of some kind — when campaign statements from Bennington County Sheriff’s candidate Joel Howard began showing up among normal town news and meeting posts.

A few emailed the Banner, seeking clarification or to expose what they saw as a possible violation.

After being notified by the Banner of the situation and the complaints we received, town Executive Assistant Tara Parks said she tracked down the cause.

“After looking into who approved those posts, I got to the bottom of it,” Parks said in an email Thursday afternoon. “Years ago, when we started this Facebook page, a local photographer was made admin on the page because [the person] was going to post pictures of town sponsored events on there. Recently, [the person] started getting notifications again for the page for some reason, and ... had forgotten it was even a town Facebook page so just started hitting ‘approve’ on these posts.”

Parks said she called the person, who “profusely apologized and is actually quite embarrassed by it. It was definitely an oversight, and I really appreciate people having people give me a heads up so I could address it and prevent it from happening in the future.”

Parks termed the situation “an incredibly honest mistake which is now resolved.”

Contacted earlier Thursday, Howard said he was surprised to hear of campaign posts for him on the town site and didn’t understand how they landed there.

Parks said the posts would be removed from the town Facebook page.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.